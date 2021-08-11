Cancel
Grant County, WI

Heat Advisory issued for Grant by NWS

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-11 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Grant HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 5 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heat indicies will be in the 100 to 105 range again today. * WHERE...In Iowa, Clayton County. In Wisconsin, Grant County. * WHEN...From noon to 5 PM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.

