Flash Flood Watch issued for Apple and Lucerne Valleys, Coachella Valley by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-11 13:50:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-11 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Apple and Lucerne Valleys; Coachella Valley; Riverside County Mountains; San Bernardino County Mountains; San Diego County Deserts; San Diego County Mountains; San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of southwest California, including the following areas, Apple and Lucerne Valleys, Coachella Valley, Riverside County Mountains, San Bernardino County Mountains, San Diego County Deserts, San Diego County Mountains and San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning. * Until 8 PM PDT this evening. * A few thunderstorms could develop over the mountains and deserts through early this evening, capable of producing heavy rainfall and localized flash flooding.alerts.weather.gov
