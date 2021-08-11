Flash Flood Watch issued for Apple and Lucerne Valleys, Coachella Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-19 00:55:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-19 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may become favorable for flooding of washes...streams and other drainage areas in the watch area. If you are in the watch area...you should closely monitor weather forecasts and be prepared to take immediate action should heavy rain and flooding occur or a flash flood warning is issued. Listen to NOAA Weather Radio, commercial radio, or television stations for updates on the flash flood threat. You can also look online at weather.gov/lasvegas. Target Area: Northwest Plateau FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST EARLY THIS MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of northwest Arizona, including the following area, Northwest Plateau. * Until 5 AM MST early this morning. * Thunderstorms are expected to continue forming over northern Mohave County through the overnight hours. These storms are likely to train, resulting in significant rainfall over the same location for extended periods of time, likely causing sudden flash flooding. * Rapid onset of flash flooding is possible. Heavy rain and flooding may impact rural roads around the Mt. Trumbull loop as well as Highway 389. Flooding is possible in the Short Creek Basin that could impact Colorado City. Beware of flood dangers, as flood waters are harder to see over the roadway at night.