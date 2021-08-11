Cancel
Flash Flood Watch issued for Apple and Lucerne Valleys, Coachella Valley by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 13:50:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-11 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Apple and Lucerne Valleys; Coachella Valley; Riverside County Mountains; San Bernardino County Mountains; San Diego County Deserts; San Diego County Mountains; San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of southwest California, including the following areas, Apple and Lucerne Valleys, Coachella Valley, Riverside County Mountains, San Bernardino County Mountains, San Diego County Deserts, San Diego County Mountains and San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning. * Until 8 PM PDT this evening. * A few thunderstorms could develop over the mountains and deserts through early this evening, capable of producing heavy rainfall and localized flash flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Okanogan, WAOmak Chronicle

Flash flood watch issued

OKANOGAN – The Spokane Office of the National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for much of northeast Washington, including Chelan, Ferry and Okanogan counties. "Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms will develop Friday afternoon and continue through Saturday,” meteorologists said. “These showers will be slow moving and contain moderate to heavy rain.”
Garfield County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Lower Yampa River Basin, Paradox Valley, Lower Dolores River by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-19 01:57:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-20 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Lower Yampa River Basin; Paradox Valley, Lower Dolores River; Roan and Tavaputs Plateaus; Uncompahgre Plateau, Dallas Divide FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TONIGHT The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Colorado and Utah. * Through this evening. * A system moving across the region, in addition to monsoonal moisture, will support strong thunderstorms capable of producing heavy rainfall through tonight. This watch includes the Pack Creek and Pine Gulch Fire Burn Scars. * Burn scars will be especially susceptible to heavy rainfall leading to quick runoff responses with debris and mud flows likely.
Rockingham County, NHweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Rockingham by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-19 15:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-19 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Rockingham The National Weather Service in Gray has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for South Central Rockingham County in southern New Hampshire * Until 545 PM EDT. * At 346 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1.5 to 2 inches in 1 hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. The heavy rainfall will end by 530 PM. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar and rain gages. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Exeter, Salem, Brentwood, Seabrook, Stratham, Hampstead, Atkinson, Kingston, Danville, and East Kingston. This includes the following highways Interstate 93 between mile markers 1 and 2. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1.5-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
Mohave County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Northwest Plateau by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-19 00:55:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-19 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may become favorable for flooding of washes...streams and other drainage areas in the watch area. If you are in the watch area...you should closely monitor weather forecasts and be prepared to take immediate action should heavy rain and flooding occur or a flash flood warning is issued. Listen to NOAA Weather Radio, commercial radio, or television stations for updates on the flash flood threat. You can also look online at weather.gov/lasvegas. Target Area: Northwest Plateau FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST EARLY THIS MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of northwest Arizona, including the following area, Northwest Plateau. * Until 5 AM MST early this morning. * Thunderstorms are expected to continue forming over northern Mohave County through the overnight hours. These storms are likely to train, resulting in significant rainfall over the same location for extended periods of time, likely causing sudden flash flooding. * Rapid onset of flash flooding is possible. Heavy rain and flooding may impact rural roads around the Mt. Trumbull loop as well as Highway 389. Flooding is possible in the Short Creek Basin that could impact Colorado City. Beware of flood dangers, as flood waters are harder to see over the roadway at night.
Jackson County, OKweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jackson, Tillman by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-19 18:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-19 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Jackson; Tillman The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Jackson County in southwestern Oklahoma Northwestern Tillman County in southwestern Oklahoma * Until 700 PM CDT. * At 626 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Tipton, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Frederick, Tipton, Manitou, Elmer, Hollister, Humphreys and Hess. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
Beaver County, UTweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Bryce Canyon Country, Capitol Reef National Park and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-18 20:27:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-19 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Bryce Canyon Country; Capitol Reef National Park and Vicinity; Castle Country; Central Mountains; Glen Canyon Recreation Area, Lake Powell; San Rafael Swell; South Central Utah; Southern Mountains; Upper Sevier River Valleys; Wasatch Mountains South of I-80; Wasatch Plateau, Book Cliffs; Western Canyonlands FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT THURSDAY The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of Utah, including the following areas, Castle Country, Central Mountains, San Rafael Swell, Wasatch Plateau/Book Cliffs, Wasatch Mountains South of I-80, Bryce Canyon Country, Capitol Reef National Park and Vicinity, Glen Canyon Recreation Area/Lake Powell, South Central Utah, Southern Mountains, Upper Sevier River Valleys and Western Canyonlands. * Until 6 AM MDT Thursday. * Showers and occasional thunderstorms will continue across the watch area through the overnight hours. Heavy rainfall can be expected with any thunderstorms. * Heavy rainfall may result in flash flooding, especially in slot canyons, slickrock areas, small streams and normally dry washes. Debris flows are also possible near recent burn scars.
Tillman County, OKweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Tillman by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-19 18:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-19 19:06:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Tillman THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL TILLMAN COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 700 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, therefore the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.
Berks County, PAweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Berks, Lehigh by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-18 22:59:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-19 02:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around...don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Berks; Lehigh FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 AM EDT THURSDAY FOR NORTHEASTERN BERKS AND CENTRAL LEHIGH COUNTIES At 1059 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2.5 and 3.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area. The heaviest rain has ended, but runoff will continue to pose a threat for flooding. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Kutztown, Topton, Lyons, Claussville, and Schnecksville. This includes the following highways Interstate 78 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 41 and 49. Northeast Extension between mile markers 62 and 63. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED
Mercer County, NJweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Mercer by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-19 02:53:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-19 06:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around...don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Mercer FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 AM EDT THIS MORNING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL MERCER, SOUTHEASTERN BUCKS, AND NORTHEASTERN PHILADELPHIA COUNTIES At 253 AM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Philadelphia, Trenton, Bensalem, Burlington, Bristol, Beverly, Yardley, Tullytown, Langhorne, Levittown, Langhorn, and Florence-Roebling. This includes the following highways Pennsylvania Turnpike between mile markers 351 and 359. Interstate 95 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 27 and 40. Interstate 295 in New Jersey between mile markers 58 and 61. Interstate 195 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 1. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED
Giles County, TNweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Giles by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-19 18:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-19 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Giles The National Weather Service in Nashville has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southern Giles County in middle Tennessee * Until 830 PM CDT. * At 630 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Pulaski, Ardmore, Elkton, Minor Hill, Prospect, Goodspring and Frankewing.
Daggett County, UTweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Arches, Grand Flat, Canyonlands, Natural Bridges by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-19 01:57:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-20 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Arches, Grand Flat; Canyonlands, Natural Bridges; Eastern Uinta Basin; Eastern Uinta Mountains; La Sal and Abajo Mountains; Tavaputs Plateau FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TONIGHT The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Colorado and Utah. * Through this evening. * A system moving across the region, in addition to monsoonal moisture, will support strong thunderstorms capable of producing heavy rainfall through tonight. This watch includes the Pack Creek and Pine Gulch Fire Burn Scars. * Burn scars will be especially susceptible to heavy rainfall leading to quick runoff responses with debris and mud flows likely.
Coconino County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Coconino by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-18 23:56:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-19 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Get out of the Paria River slot canyon! Flood waters will flow down the Paria River, reaching the confluence with the Colorado River at Lees Ferry between 7 AM MST and 8 AM MST. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Stay away or be swept away! The banks of creeks and washes are unstable and unsafe during any flooding event. Target Area: Coconino The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for The Paria River in Coconino County in north central Arizona * Until 800 AM MST Thursday. * At 1153 PM MST, gauge reports indicated high water flowing down the Paria River due to heavy rainfall upstream. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms upstream producing flash flooding in and around the Paria River. SOURCE...Gauges reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Paria River. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Lees Ferry, Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, Grand Canyon National Park and Navajo Reservation. This includes the following slot canyons Paria River upstream of Lees Ferry. FLASH FLOOD...GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Mesa County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Grand Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-19 09:43:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-20 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Grand Valley FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of west central Colorado, including the following area, Grand Valley. * Through this evening. * A system moving across the region, in addition to monsoonal moisture, will support strong thunderstorms capable of producing heavy rainfall through tonight.
Garfield County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Garfield, Mesa by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-19 06:40:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-19 09:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks...streams...and ditches in the Pine Gulch Fire Burn Area. Severe debris flows can also be anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in places. If you encounter flood waters...climb to safety. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Garfield; Mesa The National Weather Service in Grand Junction has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for The Pine Gulch Fire Burn Area in Southwestern Garfield County in west central Colorado North Central Mesa County in west central Colorado * Until 930 AM MDT. * At 640 AM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms and rainshowers producing heavy rain over the Pine Gulch Fire Burn Area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow moving through the Pine Gulch Burn area. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms in and around the Pine Gulch Fire Burn Area. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flooding of areas in and around the Pine Gulch Fire Burn Area. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include mainly rural areas of Southwestern Garfield and North Central Mesa Counties FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Covington County, MSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Covington, Jones by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-19 18:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-19 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Covington; Jones Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Covington and Jones Counties through 745 PM CDT At 642 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Tuckers Crossing to 7 miles east of Collins. Movement was north at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Hebron around 705 PM CDT. Mill Creek around 715 PM CDT. Sandersville around 745 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by these storms include Soso. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Mesa County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Grand Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-19 09:43:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-20 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Grand Valley FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of west central Colorado, including the following area, Grand Valley. * Through this evening. * A system moving across the region, in addition to monsoonal moisture, will support strong thunderstorms capable of producing heavy rainfall through tonight.
Chase County, NEweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Chase, Perkins by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-19 18:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-19 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Chase; Perkins A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM MDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN PERKINS AND NORTHWESTERN CHASE COUNTIES At 543 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Lamar, or 16 miles northwest of Imperial, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Venango, Lamar, Chase and Brandon. This includes Highway 61 between mile markers 47 and 50. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN
Panola County, MSweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Panola by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-19 18:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-19 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Panola The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northern Panola County in northwestern Mississippi * Until 945 PM CDT. * At 642 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This is causing urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include John W Kyle State Park, Sardis, Como, McGhee, Horatio and Hayes Crossing. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Garfield County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Paradox Valley, Lower Dolores River by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-19 09:43:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-20 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Paradox Valley, Lower Dolores River; Roan and Tavaputs Plateaus; Uncompahgre Plateau, Dallas Divide FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Colorado and Utah. * Through this evening. * A system moving across the region, in addition to monsoonal moisture, will support strong thunderstorms capable of producing heavy rainfall through tonight. This watch includes the Pack Creek and Pine Gulch Fire Burn Scars. * Burn scars will be especially susceptible to heavy rainfall leading to quick runoff responses with debris and mud flows likely.
Sussex County, DEweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Delaware Beaches by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-20 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-20 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Entering the surf is discouraged. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Do not swim against the current. If possible, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Delaware Beaches HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT FRIDAY THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents are expected. * WHERE...The coasts of Atlantic County and Cape May County in New Jersey, and the coast of Sussex County in Delaware. * WHEN...From 8:00 AM until 8:00 PM Friday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous life-threatening rip currents are likely to develop. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore and into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The high risk for rip currents will likely continue into Saturday and Sunday.

