Brewers beat Cubs 6-3, sweep doubleheader

Milwaukee scored six runs in the fifth inning on its way to a 6-3 win in Chicago to sweep Tuesday’s doubleheader at Wrigley Field. Jackie Bradley Jr. got the big inning started with an RBI double to tie the game 1-1. Two batters later, Christian Yelich grounded out to the pitcher but still got an RBI as Bradley Jr. was able to make it home from third and give Milwaukee its first lead. After Willy Adames was intentionally walked, the Brewers hit four straight singles, all of which brought in runs.