Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Biden’s Most Radical Nominees Compiled

By Mitch Kokai
Posted by 
@LockerRoom
@LockerRoom
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Kylee Zempel of the Federalist rebuts the argument that President Joe Biden is pursuing a moderate agenda. Do you remember when Joe Biden and his friends in the corporate media promised he would be a beacon of civility and unity if we would just elect him president? Fast-forward to the end of July, and a Senate committee advanced to head up the Bureau of Land Management a Biden-selected eco-terrorist who once booby-trapped trees with spikes in a potentially murderous screw-you to the logging industry. …

lockerroom.johnlocke.org

Comments / 0

@LockerRoom

@LockerRoom

Raleigh, NC
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The LockerRoom is a statewide issues blog published by the John Locke Foundation. It covers all things North Carolina and keeps readers up-to-date on the stories other outlets miss.

 https://lockerroom.johnlocke.org/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Chuck Grassley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Discrimination#Title Ix#Federalist#Senate#Cabinet#Stone Manning#Republican#Antifa#Title Ix
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Related
Presidential ElectionCNN

'Joe Biden is probably going to resign as president sometime in the next month? ' No, it is just conspiracy of Trump supporters

CNN — Did you know that Joe Biden is probably going to resign as president sometime in the next month? Maybe, specifically, on August 13? While that’s totally ridiculous – Biden isn’t resigning and, in fact, all signs point to him running for a second term in 2024 – talk of Biden resigning has taken off among some of former President Donald Trump’s most prominent supporters of late.
Presidential ElectionNew York Post

Pence claims Biden broke Trump administration’s deal with Taliban

Former Vice President Mike Pence claimed Tuesday that President Joe Biden reneged on the cease-fire deal his predecessor, former President Donald Trump, agreed with the Taliban in February 2020, setting the stage for what Pence called “a foreign-policy humiliation unlike anything our country has endured since the Iran hostage crisis.”
Foreign PolicyKCRG.com

Democrats to hold hearing on Biden’s handling of Afghanistan

(CNN) - Democrats in Congress are setting up a series of hearings on America’s withdrawal from Afghanistan, and the Taliban’s rapid take-over of the country. It comes amid rising anger about the biden administration’s handling of the withdrawal, and the chaotic scramble to evacuate Americans and vulnerable Afghans. House Speaker...
Presidential ElectionWashington Examiner

Late-night hosts scramble to spin Biden’s Afghanistan horror show

The Democratic Party's friends in late-night television are dutifully trying to spin the Biden administration’s horror show in Afghanistan. It's no easy task. President Joe Biden delivered one of the worst presidential addresses of the past four decades this week, arguing both that he is right to withdraw the United States from Afghanistan and that his predecessor left him no choice.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

The big hole in Biden's Afghan speech

(CNN) — President Joe Biden claimed in his speech to the nation on Monday that he was bound by the Trump administration's agreement with the Taliban to withdraw all US troops from Afghanistan. However, there are multiple flaws with this argument. First, the Taliban never observed the terms of that...
PoliticsPosted by
CNN

Ron DeSantis is a big problem for Biden

CNN — President Joe Biden has a political health care problem on his hands. Over the past week, his administration has been trying to contend with Republican governors who refuse to cooperate in national efforts to vaccinate, mask, and curb the new surge of Covid-19. At the top of the...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

Joe Biden’s political honeymoon is officially over

CNN — The shine has worn off Joe Biden. His average approval ratings is now below 50% in the running averages maintained by 538 (49.3%) and Real Clear Politics (49.6%). (Hat tip to Politico’s Playbook for first noting it!) While polling averages are less-than-a-perfect measure – they take in lots...

Comments / 0

Community Policy