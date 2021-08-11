Biden’s Most Radical Nominees Compiled

Kylee Zempel of the Federalist rebuts the argument that President Joe Biden is pursuing a moderate agenda. Do you remember when Joe Biden and his friends in the corporate media promised he would be a beacon of civility and unity if we would just elect him president? Fast-forward to the end of July, and a Senate committee advanced to head up the Bureau of Land Management a Biden-selected eco-terrorist who once booby-trapped trees with spikes in a potentially murderous screw-you to the logging industry. …