Amador County, CA

Amador County COVID-19 By The Numbers — Tuesday, August 10

By Ledger Staff Report
ledger.news
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmador County COVID Update – Tuesday, August 10, 2021: 176 active cases (156 of those are new cases since last Tuesday of which 33 were vaccinated), 15 hospitalized (3 are non Amador County residents/1 resident under the age of 18 is hospitalized out of county/of the 15 hospitalized, 1 is vaccinated), surge plans have been activated at the local hospital, there has also been 1 additional death added to the ACPH COVID chart, not mentioned in today's press release, since last Tuesday's ACPH press release/chart update (to note: on July 6th the ACPH press release stated there were 2 deaths under investigation, neither case has been updated in a press release to date. Public Health does not confirm potential COVID-19 related deaths until the investigation is complete — read the release at: https://www.amadorgov.org/.../39736/637611929964370000)

Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

3 US senators announce positive Covid tests Thursday

(CNN) — Three US senators -- Angus King of Maine, Roger Wicker of Mississippi and John Hickenlooper of Colorado -- announced separately Thursday they have tested positive for Covid-19. All three have been vaccinated. King, an independent who caucuses with the Democrats, said in a statement that he was tested...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Texas House Dems end standoff, paving way for election overhaul

A controversial GOP-backed voting bill is one step closer to becoming law after several Texas House Democrats returned to the state capital building on Thursday, ending a more than month-long boycott that brought the legislature to a halt. The state’s lower chamber barely achieved quorum Thursday night with 99 members,...
LawPosted by
CNN

FTC files fresh antitrust complaint seeking to break up Facebook

(CNN) — The Federal Trade Commission renewed its bid to break up Facebook (FB) on Thursday by filing an amended complaint in federal court alleging the tech giant has monopolized social media and harmed competition. The new complaint comes nearly two months after a federal judge tossed out the original...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Hill

Chaos mars Afghan evacuation efforts; Biden criticism builds

Violence on the road to Kabul’s airport and chaos at the gates are hampering efforts to evacuate Americans and vulnerable Afghans looking to flee the country following the Taliban takeover. Adding to the mayhem is mixed messaging from the State Department, which is urging Americans and those with travel documents...

