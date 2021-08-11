Amador County COVID-19 By The Numbers — Tuesday, August 10

Amador County COVID Update – Tuesday, August 10, 2021: 176 active cases (156 of those are new cases since last Tuesday of which 33 were vaccinated), 15 hospitalized (3 are non Amador County residents/1 resident under the age of 18 is hospitalized out of county/of the 15 hospitalized, 1 is vaccinated), surge plans have been activated at the local hospital, there has also been 1 additional death added to the ACPH COVID chart, not mentioned in today's press release, since last Tuesday's ACPH press release/chart update (to note: on July 6th the ACPH press release stated there were 2 deaths under investigation, neither case has been updated in a press release to date. Public Health does not confirm potential COVID-19 related deaths until the investigation is complete — read the release at: https://www.amadorgov.org/.../39736/637611929964370000)