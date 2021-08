SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MasterClass, the streaming platform where anyone can learn from the world's best across a wide range of subjects, today announced that influential designer and artist Es Devlin, known for her large-scale sculptural installations and designs across music, theater and visual arts, will teach a class on turning ideas into art. Giving a behind-the-scenes look into her creative process, Devlin will inspire members to unlock inspiration from within and turn an abstract idea into something concrete. Devlin's class is now available exclusively on MasterClass, where subscribers get unlimited access to all 100+ instructors with an annual membership.