Louisville, KY

Nearly 100,000 JCPS students return to the classroom for the 2021-22 school year

wdrb.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools will welcome back more than 96,000 students on Wednesday for the new school year. JCPS was among the first school districts in Kentucky to adopt a universal masking policy for the upcoming school year, and others have reconsidered their policies on face coverings as the COVID-19 delta variant continues to spread across the state and infections and exposures force students and staff into quarantine.

