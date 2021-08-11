Nearly 100,000 JCPS students return to the classroom for the 2021-22 school year

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools will welcome back more than 96,000 students on Wednesday for the new school year. JCPS was among the first school districts in Kentucky to adopt a universal masking policy for the upcoming school year, and others have reconsidered their policies on face coverings as the COVID-19 delta variant continues to spread across the state and infections and exposures force students and staff into quarantine.