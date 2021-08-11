Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Vishay: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
Tacoma News Tribune
 8 days ago

Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $93.2 million. The Malvern, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of 64 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, were 61 cents per share. The chipmaker posted revenue of $819.1 million in the period. For the current quarter...

www.thenewstribune.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snapshot#Vsh#Malvern
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Daqo New Energy (DQ) Earnings and Sales Miss Estimates in Q2

DQ - Free Report) logged earnings of $3.03 per share for second-quarter 2021, up from 3 cents in the year-ago quarter. Earnings for the reported quarter lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.29. The leading producer of high-purity polysilicon registered revenues of $441.4 million for the quarter, up more than...
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Kohl's (KSS) Q2 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates, View Raised

KSS - Free Report) pulled up its guidance for fiscal 2021 yet again, on posting spectacular second-quarter fiscal 2021 results. During the quarter, both top and bottom lines advanced year over year and came in ahead of their respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company’s record results reflect better-than-anticipated sales and...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.750-$2.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.790. The company issued revenue guidance of -. A number of research firms have issued reports on ACM. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.71.
Financial ReportsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Synopsys, inc (SNPS) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

Synopsys, inc (NASDAQ:SNPS) Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Synopsys Earnings Conference Call for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021. [Operator Instructions]. Today's call will last 1 hour, five minutes prior to the end of the call, we will announce the amount of time remaining in the conference. As a reminder, today's call is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Lisa Ewbank, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Keysight (KEYS) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Up Y/Y

KEYS - Free Report) reported third-quarter fiscal 2021 non-GAAP earnings of $1.54 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.9% and increasing 29.4% year over year. Revenues increased 23% year over year to $1.25 billion, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2%. The upside can be attributed to double-digit...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.430-$0.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $510 million-$530 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $537.21 million.Progyny also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.030-$0.070 EPS.
Financial ReportsPosted by
The Motley Fool

SpartanNash Company (SPTN) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN) Good day, and welcome to the SpartanNash Company Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions]. After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions]. I would now like to turn the conference over to Chris Mandeville with ICR. Please go ahead sir. Christopher...
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Cisco (CSCO) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates, Up Y/Y

CSCO - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 non-GAAP earnings of 84 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.2%. The bottom line increased 5% year over year. Non-GAAP earnings were anticipated between 81 cents and 83 cents per share. Revenues rose 8% year over year to...
Financial ReportsZacks.com

ZTO Express (ZTO) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Decline Y/Y

ZTO Express’ (. ZTO - Free Report) second-quarter 2021 earnings of 24 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny. However, the bottom line declined year over year due to high costs. Total revenues of $1,134.5 million increased in double digits year over year owing to rise...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.796-$0.826 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.780. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Shares ofAMCR stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.36. 166,804 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,225,934. Amcor has a twelve month low of $10.26 and a twelve month high of $12.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.500-$12.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $12.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $800 million-$800 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $829.95 million.Fulgent Genetics also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.850-$7.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.84 billion-$1.89 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.86 billion.ANSYS also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.220-$1.390 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.320-$4.680 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.20 billion-$12.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.21 billion.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:YAMHF)

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Yamaha Motor in a research note issued on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.58. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Yamaha Motor’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.18 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.730-$0.780 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NYSE:ESE traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.06. 318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,229. ESCO Technologies has a one year low of $78.30 and a one year high of $115.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.17 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Alcon (ALC) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, 2021 Guidance Up

ALC - Free Report) delivered core earnings per share (EPS) of 56 cents for the second quarter of 2021 as against loss per share of 21 cents a year ago. The figure exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 30.3%. Alcon’s “core” results are non-IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards) measures. Second-quarter...
Financial ReportsZacks.com

CREE's Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates, Rise Y/Y

CREE - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 non-GAAP loss of 23 cents per share, which was narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 25 cents. The company had reported a loss of 27 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. Revenues of $145.8 million surpassed the...
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Lowe's (LOW) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Comparable Sales Weak

LOW - Free Report) reported robust second-quarter fiscal 2021 results, with the top and the bottom line improving year over year as well as outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Notably, the company delivered the ninth straight earnings beat and the sixth consecutive sales surprise. Results benefited from the solid execution...
StocksZacks.com

Delek (DK) Stock Declines 12.2% Despite Narrower Loss in Q2

DK - Free Report) have dropped 12.2% since the company’s second-quarter 2021 earnings announcement on Aug 3. This downward stock movement could possibly be triggered by a wider year-over-year loss reported for the second quarter, increase in operating expenses and a lack of contribution from the company’s refining segment. Behind...
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Agilent (A) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Rise Y/Y

A - Free Report) reported third-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings of $1.10 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 11.1%. Further, the bottom line improved 41% year over year and 13.4% sequentially. Revenues of $1.59 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.9%. Further, the figure was up 26% on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy