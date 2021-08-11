Vishay: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.750-$2.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.790. The company issued revenue guidance of -. A number of research firms have issued reports on ACM. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.71.