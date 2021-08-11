Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

NortonLifeLock creates cyber leader with $8.6 bln Avast deal

By Paul Sandle Krystal Hu
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LaYqk_0bODZ3e600
The logo of Avast Software company is seen at its headquarters in Prague, Czech Republic, April 12, 2018. REUTERS/David W Cerny/File Photo

LONDON/NEW YORK, Aug 11 (Reuters) - U.S. cybersecurity company NortonLifeLock Inc (NLOK.O) has agreed to buy London-listed rival Avast Plc (AVST.L) for up to $8.6 billion in cash and shares to create a leader in consumer security software.

The companies, which announced merger talks last month, said the combined group would unite their complementary strengths for more than 500 million cyber safety customers. read more

Vincent Pilette, chief executive of NortonLifeLock, said his company was strong in identity theft protection whereas Avast was strong in privacy.

"We both have the vision of a common platform, where frankly we really have scratched the surface," he said in an interview.

Avast shares, listed in London and Prague, soared more than 4% on Wednesday after the deal was announced outside trading hours on Tuesday.

They were up 2.6% at 583.4 pence in London at 0902 GMT.

Founded and based in Prague, Czech Republic, Avast is a pioneer of "freemium" software, whereby basic applications are free and subscribers pay for premium features. It had 435 million active users at the end of 2020, of whom 16.5 million were paying.

NortonLifeLock, previously known as Symantec, was renamed after it sold its enterprise business to Broadcom in 2019, leaving it focused on consumers. It has a larger premium business selling products to combat viruses, spyware, malware and other online attacks.

Pilette said freemium and premium could successfully coexist, with the former educating consumers about the value of security and creating demand for advanced products.

The combined company will have nearly 5,000 workers but will seek to cut that to around 4,000 in the two years after the deal closes, expected in nine to 12 months, he said.

The companies said the deal was expected to deliver about $280 million of annual cost savings.

Avast shareholders will be entitled to receive a mix of cash and shares, with majority cash and majority stock options available, the companies said.

Avast Chief Executive Ondrej Vlcek said Avast shareholders would hold 14-26% of the combined company depending on the payment option.

Based on NortonLifeLock's closing price of $27.20 on July 13, the day before market speculation started, the deal values Avast's equity between $8.1 billion and $8.6 billion.

Shares in NortonLifeLock, however, have fallen since the talks were announced and closed at $24.15 on Tuesday.

Avast had a market capitalisation on July 13 of 5.19 billion pounds ($7.18 billion), based on Refinitiv data. The company reported on Wednesday an 8.8% rise in first-half revenue to $471.3 million.

The combined company's headquarters will be in both Prague and the U.S. city of Tempe, Arizona. Its shares will be listed on the Nasdaq in the United States, dealing a blow to stock exchanges in London and Prague.

Evercore advised NortonLifeLock and UBS (UBSG.S) and J.P. Morgan Cazenove (JPM.N) advised Avast.

($1 = 0.7228 pound)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

163K+
Followers
195K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cyberattack#Stock Options#Nortonlifelock Inc Lrb#Avast Plc#Symantec#Broadcom#Refinitiv#Nasdaq
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
PLC
Related
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Goldman Sachs to buy NNIP from NN for 1.7 billion euros

AMSTERDAM, Aug 19 (Reuters) - NN Group said on Thursday Goldman Sachs will buy NNIP, the Dutch insurer’s investment arm, for 1.7 billion euros ($1.98 billion). Additionally, the companies will enter a 10-year strategic partnership under which Goldman will provide the Dutch firm investment advice, NN said in a statement. ($1 = 0.8565 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
BusinessLife Style Extra

UPDATE: Moody's reviews Avast for downgrade alongside NortonLifeLock

(Alliance News) - Moody's Investors Service on Wednesday placed Prague-based cybersecurity firm Avast PLC's Ba1 credit rating under review for a downgrade over its planned takeover by US rival NortonLifeLock Inc. Tempe, Arizona-based NortonLifeLock is buying Avast for about USD8.6 billion in cash and stock. The deal will be financed...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Software firm Postman valued at $5.6 bln after funding round

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Software company Postman said on Wednesday it was valued at $5.6 billion after raising $225 million in a funding round led by venture capital and private equity firm Insight Partners, which is an existing investor in the company. Founded in the Indian city of Bengaluru in...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Defence firm Cobham to buy UK rival Ultra in $3.6 bln deal

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Defence firm Cobham said on Monday it had agreed to buy Ultra Electronics (ULE.L) in a deal valuing its UK-listed rival at 2.57 billion pounds ($3.56 billion), setting out commitments aimed at allaying any potential concerns over national security. Shareholders in Ultra, which counts the British...
Businessmarketresearchtelecast.com

Antivirus software: NortonLifeLock takes over Avast

The Czech IT security company Avast is taken over by US competitor NortonLifeLock in a billion-dollar deal. Both board members gave the green light for an agreement. Together they reached more than 500 million customers worldwide and could make a diverse range of products, stressed NortonLifeLock boss Vincent Pilette. He should remain at the top after the merger. The merger gives more opportunities for innovation, said Avast boss Ondrej Vlcek, who is to move into the executive suite of NortonLifeLock.
TechnologyWashington Post

Cyber Deal Shows Consumer-Corporate Security Divide

The pending merger of two major names in cybersecurity is sorely needed by both companies. It also highlights the role consumer products need to play in the ongoing battle to protect corporate networks. NortonLifeLock Inc. announced this week it would buy Prague-based Avast Plc in a cash and share deal...
BusinessInternational Business Times

Cyber Security Firm Norton Buys Avast For Over $8 Bn

US cyber security giant NortonLifeLock is to buy Czech rival Avast for over $8 billion to create a leading consumer business, the pair announced Wednesday after the pandemic fuelled online activity. The deal, equivalent to more than 6.7 billion euros, "is a huge step forward for consumer cyber safety and...
Businesssiliconangle.com

NortonLifeLock acquires Avast as McAfee reports solid earnings

Another busy day on the cybersecurity front: NortonLifeLock Inc. said late today it’s acquiring Avast plc, and McAfee Corp. beat analysts’ expectations in its second-quarter earnings. The acquisition of Avast PLC, formally referred to as a merger, was first reported in July. Under the terms of the agreement, Avast shareholders...
BusinessZDNet

NortonLifeLock and Avast PLC to merge in $8.4 billion transaction

Antivirus vendor NortonLifeLock this afternoon said it will merge with Britain's Avast PLC in a transaction combining cash and stock in two different options, totaling between $8.1 billion and $8.6 billion in stock. That value is roughly equivalent to the value in U.S. dollars of Avast's enterprise value, which takes...
Financial Reportswtvbam.com

Payments processor Adyen’s profit boosted by US volumes

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – Adyen NV, the Dutch company that helps to process payments for Netflix, Facebook and Uber, on Thursday beat market expectations with a 65% jump in first-half core profit, citing higher volumes and strong growth in North America. Adyen reported adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation...
TechnologyComputer Weekly

IT leaders fear ‘trickle-down’ of nation-state cyber attacks

Almost three-quarters of IT executives are concerned that the trickle-down of cyber attack tactics, techniques and procedures (TTPs) used by nation state-backed actors will impact their business, according to new data from HP Wolf Security, HP Inc’s endpoint protection unit. A total of 1,100 IT decision-makers were polled by Toluna...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

REFILE-Exchange operator CME makes $16 bln takeover bid for rival Cboe - FT

(Corrects Reuters Instrument Code for Cboe) Aug 18 (Reuters) - Exchange operator CME Group Inc has approached rival Cboe Global Markets Inc to acquire it for $16 billion in an all-share deal, the Financial Times reported on.ft.com/3sBe1qY on Wednesday, citing three people familiar with the talks. (Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

China Telecom jumps in Shanghai debut amid weak market

SHANGHAI, Aug 20 (Reuters) - China Telecom Corp (0728.HK), blacklisted by the U.S. government, surged on its first day of trade on Friday, defying a bearish market and following its $7.3 billion fundraising via public offering, the world's biggest in 2021. Shares of the telecom giant opened 5.7% higher, but...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Robinhood revenue more than doubles on crypto trading boom

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Robinhood Markets Inc reported a 131% jump in second-quarter revenue on Wednesday as the online brokerage benefited from a surge in cryptocurrency trading through its platform. The company, which was at the center of the historic “meme stock” trading mania earlier this year, posted a total...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

UK market set to lose major stock as BHP plans Australia shift

LONDON (Reuters) - London’s FTSE 100 index will lose its second largest company by market capitalisation if shareholders back plans by global resource giant BHP Group to end its dual listing structure and make Australia its primary stock market. BHP has previously come under pressure from some shareholders, notably activist...

Comments / 0

Community Policy