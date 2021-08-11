Cancel
Dream Finders Homes: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
Tacoma News Tribune
 8 days ago

Dream Finders Homes Inc. (DFH) on Tuesday reported net income of $28.6 million in its second quarter. On a per-share basis, the Jacksonville, Florida-based company said it had net income of 31 cents. The homebuilder posted revenue of $365.3 million in the period.

