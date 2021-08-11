Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

South Sudan president orders end to factional infighting

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K4ooV_0bODY93500
South Sudan's President Salva Kiir addresses the nation as it marks the 10th anniversary of independence, at the State House in Juba, South Sudan July 9, 2021. REUTERS/Jok Solomun

JUBA, Aug 11 (Reuters) - South Sudan President Salva Kiir has called for a halt to fighting between forces loyal to Vice President Riek Machar and a splinter group that threatens the country's fragile peace process.

Clashes broke out earlier this month in the Upper Nile region between Machar loyalists and supporters of Lieutenant General Simon Gatwech Dual after Gatwech tried to replace Machar as the head of their party. read more

Machar said the move was aimed at trying to block the country's peace process.

Civil war broke out in South Sudan two years after independence in 2011 when forces loyal to Kiir and Machar clashed in the capital. It killed 400,000 people and led to a major refugee crisis before a peace accord was reached in 2018.

Kiir's office said in a statement: "The Presidency strongly directs for the immediate cessation of hostilities between the ... forces under the command of Dr Riek Machar Teny, and the breakaway ... forces under the command of General Simon Gatwech Dual."

A spokesperson for Machar, Lam Paul Gabriel, said his group was ready for talks after the clashes in Magenis.

"With the communique from the presidency, we hope that the situation will come back to normalcy," he said.

General Gatwech's spokesperson was not reachable for comment.

On Monday, regional bloc Intergovernmental Authority on Development said the clashes went beyond Machar's party and posed a threat to the rest of South Sudan.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

163K+
Followers
195K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Sudan#Magenis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Related
WorldVoice of America

Sudan PM Visits Juba Amid Political Crisis

JUBA, SOUTH SUDAN - Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok arrived in Juba on Thursday for two days of talks aimed at bolstering peace efforts in South Sudan amid a political crisis that ousted South Sudanese First Vice President Riek Machar as leader of the opposition party. Officials from Khartoum and...
WorldWRAL

Sudan to hand ex-President Omar al-Bashir to ICC

CNN — The Sudanese government will hand Omar al-Bashir over to the International Criminal Court (ICC) along with other officials wanted over the Darfur conflict, according to a Cabinet of Ministers in a statement to CNN. Bashir, who ruled Sudan for three decades before being deposed in 2019, faces charges...
Politicsmanisteenews.com

UN chief proposes benchmarks for Sudan to end sanctions

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has proposed a series of benchmarks for Sudan’s transitional government to meet that could lead the U.N. Security Council to lift the arms embargo and other sanctions it imposed after the conflict in Darfur began in 2003. In a 16-page report to the...
Politicstribuneledgernews.com

Sudan to extradite war criminals to ICC, former president on the list

Cape Town — Sudan is to extradite defendants wanted by the International Criminal Court (ICC), including former autocratic President Omar al-Bashir, Foreign Minister Mariam al-Mahdi told the state news agency Suna on Wednesday. The aim is to bring justice for the victims of the war in Darfur, al-Mahdi said. A...
PoliticsPosted by
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

South African president testifies at inquiry into corruption

JOHANNESBURG — (AP) — South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday said he tried to combat corruption he saw as the country's deputy president during former President Jacob Zuma’s controversial time in power. Ramaphosa, testifying at a judicial investigation into corruption during Zuma's term as president from 2009 to 2018,...
PoliticsVoice of America

3 Generals Fired in South Sudan for Declaring Machar Is Not Party Leader

JUBA , SOUTH SUDAN - Leaders of the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-in-Opposition (SPLM-IO) fired three generals in the command of Upper Nile state this week, shortly after the generals declared First Vice President Riek Machar had been ousted as head of the SPLM-IO and as commander in chief of the Sudan People's Liberation Army-in Opposition (SPLA-IO).
WorldPosted by
Reuters

South Sudan's Machar says 'peace spoilers' backed his removal as party leader

JUBA (Reuters) - South Sudan's first Vice President Riek Machar has accused rival military leaders who announced he had been deposed as party and armed forces leader of trying to block the country's peace process. The military wing of his SPLM/A-IO movement said on Wednesday it had removed Machar, who helped push his partner, President Salva Kiir, to a peace deal in 2018 and the subsequent formation of a unity government, for undermining reforms.
WorldMiami Herald

UN’s Guterres calls for immediate ceasefire in Ethiopia

UNITED NATIONS — U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres has called on the parties of the conflict in Ethiopia to come to an immediate ceasefire. "Humanitarian conditions are hellish," Guterres said in New York on Thursday. "It is time for all parties to recognize that there is no military solution and...
Africanorthwestgeorgianews.com

South Sudan shuts leading think tank, summon director

Aug. 6—JUBA — South Sudan has shut down The Sudd Institute, a leading think tank, days after a coalition of civil society activists launched a campaign calling for change in the country. The institute's acting Managing Director, Augustino Ting Mayai said the board met and passed several resolutions in response...
EducationLas Vegas Herald

ECW Interviews the Honourable Awut Deng Acuil, Minister of General Education and Instruction for South Sudan

Aug 6 2021 - Awut Deng Acuil is the first female Minister of Education for South Sudan, and only the second person to serve as Minister of Education for her country - which became independent country in 2011. Prior to this role, Minister Acuil was the first woman to serve as the country's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation. Recently, Minister Acuil made history as the first women to lead a South Sudan university when she was appointed head of council at the University of Bahr El-Ghazal.

Comments / 0

Community Policy