1st LD-Writethru: Chinese shares close mixed on Wednesday

raleighnews.net
 8 days ago

BEIJING, Aug. 11 (Xinhua) -- Chinese stocks closed mixed on Wednesday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index up 0.08 percent to 3,532.62 points. The Shenzhen Component Index closed 0.24 percent lower at 15,021.17 points. The combined turnover of stocks covered by the two indices stood at 1.28 trillion yuan (about...

