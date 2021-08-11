Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

‘Blood Red Sky’ Set To Be Netflix’s Most Successful German Title Ever With 50M+ Global Views; Director Peter Thorwarth Dissects His Hijacking Hit

By Tom Grater
Posted by 
Deadline
Deadline
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JmfI8_0bODWc9X00

EXCLUSIVE: Blood Red Sky is set to be Netflix ’s most successful German content to date, film or TV, with more than 50 million households around the world projected to watch the film by next week. That surpasses the historical series Barbarians , which previously held the record.

The plane hijacking / vampire film only released on July 23 and will reach the benchmark within its its first 28 days on the platform.

In addition to its global audience figures – which saw an average of 90% of viewers watch the entire two-hour runtime – the film has also reached the top 10 in 93 countries, hitting the number one spot in 57 including the U.S., Brazil, Saudi Arabia and the Philippines. It has actually been more of an international hit than a German one, having only reached no.2 in its native country, though notably the film is primarily in English, with portions in German.

Deadline sat down with director Peter Thorwarth to break down the reasons behind the title’s success.

DEADLINE: 50 million households worldwide watched your movie. Did you see that coming?

PETER THORWARTH: I always believed it would be a successful movie, but I never believed it would be a hit globally. We got the numbers and everyone freaked out. It’s great.

DEADLINE: And people aren’t just switching it on, they’re watching the majority of the film…

THORWARTH: Yes, 90% watch from the beginning to the end, I think that’s pretty good.

DEADLINE: You reached no.1 in the U.S., Brazil, Saudi Arabia, it’s a very diverse list – why do you think this film appealed to viewers in such disparate territories?

THORWARTH: First of all, I think it’s a very catchy logline – a plane is hijacked and there’s a woman on board who doesn’t want to go into the sunlight. When people talk to each other, they say, ‘have you seen the movie with the vampires on a plane’. I know it’s catchy because I pitched the movie for years, and like a good joke, it had a punchline at the end. I would tell people it was set on a plane that got highjacked – I could feel them getting bored – and then at the end I would explain that she [Peri Baumeister] is a vampire. That was surprising for them.

I think that once you’ve seen the movie, you also see this emotional arc. It’s not a horror movie, it’s also an action drama, but then it has this strong bond between mother and son. I have noticed that viewers who don’t like horror movies kept watching it until the end because they were so touched by the story.

DEADLINE: How did Netflix first get involved in the movie?

THORWARTH: I wrote the screenplay 16 years ago and since then I’ve been running around with the script like crazy. I’ve been to Los Angeles, Cannes, London. There was a time Universal wanted to make a big studio movie out of it, then the chairman left and it didn’t work out. It went to Universal International in London and David Kosse read it, nine years ago. He called me and said he wanted to do it. It didn’t work out because he left, and Universal kept the rights, even extending the option.

Two years ago, he called me again [now in his role as Netflix’s VP International Film], asking me about Blood Red Sky, saying the screenplay had been stuck in his head. I said that a financier wanted to extend the option, take it to Cannes, and find an actress famous enough to make the movie bankable. He said, ‘Don’t do it’. He told me that he was building up Netflix in London and he wanted to do the movie.

DEADLINE: Did it feel like a natural streaming fit to you?

THORWARTH: Yes, because of the people we could reach worldwide. It was hard to get it financed in Germany. I always believed in doing a movie that works globally, because it takes place on a transatlantic flight. I liked the idea that we would cast every actor from the country their character is from. It’s very modern. Narcos did it. I like the idea of having German, British, American, Arabic actors in one movie. Of course, on an international flight everyone speaks English. It’s not a typical German movie, it’s not a typical American movie, it’s an international movie.

DEADLINE: The biggest question mark around a Netflix release is that, once the film is on the platform, will anyone actually watch it… How do you think people discovered your film?

THORWARTH: I cannot explain it because we don’t have any stars in the movie. The awareness was there, the numbers were high from the beginning. My interpretation is that it’s because of the logline. It’s like ‘a skyscraper gets taken over by terrorists’. When it’s too complicated it’s harder to talk to other people about it. Of course, we had the algorithm. When the numbers are high, the advertising is there on Netflix.

DEADLINE: How much of an impact do you think social media had?

THORWARTH: It’s a very big part of it right now, but I’m not the social media guy. I know as a marketing tool it’s a big thing. I’ve had bad experiences with it, personally. Back in the day, there was a Myspace guy who created a fan page for me and took over my digital personality. Since then I try to avoid the stuff.

DEADLINE: How much insight do you get into Netflix’s marketing campaign for your movie? [The campaign featured a notable event where 40 influencers were invited to board the actual plane set used in the movie, which was then “hijacked” by a Twitch streamer, with events broadcast live on the platform].

THORWARTH: It’s mostly for the campaign in Germany. They made the trailers, I think they did a really great job. We also chatted about the poster. That was mostly it.

DEADLINE: What about the image they use on Netflix itself? Apparently they change depending on the viewer.

THORWARTH: Yes, I think there are at least 20 images. It’s their philosophy, it’s a secret of the algorithm. They analyse what the subscribers like and they have lots of images. I haven’t even seen them all.

DEADLINE: What’s the reception been like in Germany? Has it been more of an international hit than at home?

THORWARTH: Yes definitely. It’s funny because so many types of genre movies were created in Germany. Nosferatu for horror, Metropolis for sci-fi, etc. But because of our fucked up history we lost all our talent, they all emigrated to the States. Since then genre movies had a hard time in Germany. Movies were misused by the Nazis for propaganda. After the Second World War everything was destroyed. We had these special films that were mostly very beautiful landscapes with no conflict and very cheesy stories – the people had seen too much violence.

As a reaction to that, very intellectual movies were made by guys like Wim Wenders and Rainer Werner Fassbinder. It has been pretty hard to do genre movies in Germany since then. And this movie [ Blood Red Sky ] seems to play better in the U.S. than in Germany. The Germans always have a problem with their own culture. We don’t have this confidence in our culture. German film tends to need to be very sophisticated.

DEADLINE: And you still got No. 2 in Germany…

THORWARTH: Yes!

DEADLINE: From my perspective, German content has been travelling pretty well recently, you have Barbarians , which is quite genre, and then you have a more highbrow series like Dark .

THORWARTH: I think that’s only because of Netflix and the streaming services. Stories like that would never have been possible without streaming services.

DEADLINE: Do you think that there’s a reason German content is working particularly well on those services?

THORWARTH: I don’t think Blood Red Sky is a particularly German story. Barbarians is very German, but it has a catchy logline – the old Germans versus the Romans. I love Dark . We have all this talent, but they never had the chance to show what they were capable of dong before.

DEADLINE: Does it surprise you that your film surpassed a TV series for total viewers? TV shows are so in vogue.

THORWARTH: We have a special situation right now because of Covid, it’s hard for cinemas. I find with my friends now, they are reluctant to start a series, because it eats up a lot of time. I like a miniseries that ends after six episodes, as well as movies. When I’m traveling, I’m tired in the evenings, I only like to watch one movie, not be hooked for the next couple of months on a series. It’s logical that movies are coming back.

DEADLINE: That’s ironic, one of the reasons people favor TV is because they don’t have the attention span for a feature…

THORWARTH: Yeah, but if you think of it in terms of how much time you need once you’re addicted to a series, sometimes it’s easy to just consume a feature.

DEADLINE: What’s up next for you?

THORWARTH: I’m writing something new. My next thing will have a bit more of my humor, though it’s a really tough story taking place in medieval times. It’s my swansong to chivalry. In Germany I have been compared to Guy Ritchie.

Comments / 0

Deadline

Deadline

17K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wim Wenders
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Germans#German#Barbarians#Universal International#Vp International Film#British#American#Arabic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Country
Philippines
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Netflix
Country
Brazil
Related
TV SeriesCollider

Sanaa Lathan on the Netflix Thriller 'Hit & Run', Joining 'Succession' Season 3, and the Legacy of 'Love & Basketball'

The action thriller Hit & Run follows what happens when Segev Azulai (show co-creator Lior Raz) realizes that the life he was living as a happily married family man was really just a fantasy. After his wife (Kaelen Ohm) is killed in a mysterious hit and run accident in Tel Aviv, his search for her killers leads him to New York, where he asks an American ex-lover (Sanaa Lathan) to use her savvy investigative reporter skills to help him uncover the truth.
TV & Videoshorrornewsnetwork.net

Vampire Flick ‘Blood Red Sky’ A Bloody Hit On Netflix

Vampire horror is flying high this month on Netflix. Blood Red Sky–directed by Peter Thorwarth (The Wave) from a screenplay he wrote with Stefan Holtz–debuted on the streamer July 23 and will reach 50 million global households by next week, according to Deadline. That number will make the film Netflix’s most successful German movie or TV show to date.
TV & Videostravel2next.com

20 German Shows On Netflix

Watching German shows on Netflix is an excellent way to gain cultural fluency while honing vocabulary and listening skills. Luckily for language learners, Netflix and Amazon Prime are adding German TV series to their streaming lineups. German shows on Netflix are a great place to start if you’re looking for something easy-to-watch that will improve your understanding of the country and its people.
TV & VideosVulture

Netflix’s Cinematic, Blood-Soaked Fear Street Experiment

Fear Street is Netflix’s biggest horror gambit to date — a gambit that, in some alternate universe, would have played itself out on the big screen. An interconnected story told across three films, Leigh Janiak’s trilogy adapted R.L. Stine’s young-adult book series into tongue-in-cheek slashers with style to burn. Fear Street: Part One: 1994 follows a group of teenagers in Shadyside, Ohio, as they race to uncover the truth about a witch’s curse that has been triggering gruesome slayings around town. It sets the stage for a second, ’70s-set installment at Camp Nightwing, the site of a horrifying summer-camp massacre, before the third Fear Street visits the 1600s to detail the curse’s origins. Breaking away from recent American horror trends toward art-house approaches and microbudgets, Fear Street is a splashy, cinematic reinvention of a genre that has played so well in theaters. Yet here, the trilogy has rolled out on Netflix with the kind of weekly-release cadence more commonly reserved for television series than film franchises. This wasn’t always the plan.
MoviesDuluth News Tribune

Movie review: ‘Blood Red Sky’ takes unlikely heroine to the next level

In “Blood Red Sky,” Nadja (Peri Baumeister) boards a plane with her son, Elias, en route to the U.S. for much-needed medical treatment. Midway through their transatlantic flight, a group of hijackers murders the pilot and air marshals, leaving the passengers defenseless — so they think. The allure of “Blood...
TV & VideosComicBook

Blood Red Sky Set to Break Major Netflix Record

One of Netflix's latest film hits is about to break a significant record, proving that the streaming service is still as popular as ever with movie fans. Blood Red Sky, the horror-thriller about a vampire trying to stop a group of plane hijackers, has performed incredibly well for Netflix since it was released back on July 23rd. As it approaches four weeks since its release, Blood Red Sky is preparing to be crowned the biggest German project in Netflix's history.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Red Notice Producer Explains Why Fans Will Love Netflix’s Biggest Movie Ever

As Netflix continues to assert dominance in the streaming wars, the platform is constantly going to raise its own bar in order to ensure that subscribers are being steadily fed a consistent line of top quality original content. The platform has doubled down in the last couple of years when it comes to crafting mega budget in-house blockbusters, and Red Notice is comfortably going to be the outfit’s most high profile feature film yet.
Moviesundertheradarmag.com

Director Ferdinando Cito Filomarino on His New Netflix Film “Beckett”

Italian film director Ferdinando Cito Filomarino makes his American cinema debut with Beckett, a Netflix Original thriller about “an American in a foreign land.” The film recently opened the 74th Locarno Film Festival and makes its international debut on Netflix today. Filomarino’s 2010 short film Diarchy, produced by Call Me By Your Name director Luca Guadagnino, received awards at the Locarno and Sundance Film Festivals, among others. He followed this artistic triumph by directing the documentary Deceit, which premiered at the Rome Film Festival in 2013.
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

An Underrated Sci-Fi Show Could Be Netflix’s Best Ever

Netflix drops so much original content on a regular basis that a lot of it manages to fall through the cracks, including some criminally underrated gems. The platform has leaned heavily on big budget fantasy and sci-fi to drum up buzz and generate big viewership numbers, but German series Dark has a real claim to being named the streamer’s best original show ever, even if it’s flown under the radar for far too many subscribers.
TV SeriesNew Haven Register

Netflix's 'The Witcher: Blood Origin' Adds 10 to Cast, Sets Directors

“The Witcher: Blood Origin,” Netflix’s live-action prequel series to the fantasy show starring Henry Cavill, is growing its cast even more with 10 new cast members. Mirren Mack will play Merwyn; Lenny Henry will play Balor; Jacob Collins will play Eredin; Lizzie Annis will play Zacaré; Huw Novelli will play Callan “Brother Death;” Francesca Mills will play Meldof; Amy Murray will play Fenrik; Nathaniel Curtis will play Brían; Zach Wyatt will play Syndril; and Dylan Moran will play Uthrok One-Nut.
MoviesFANGORIA

Stakes on a Plane: Creating the Vamptastic Thriller BLOOD RED SKY with Producer Benjamin Munz and Special FX Legend Mark Coulier

Since its debut on Netflix late last month, the sky has been the limit for Peter Thorwarth’s Blood Red Sky. The horror/action hybrid in Germany has become an international streaming sensation since its July 23rd debut, racking up more than 50 million views globally. Blood Red Sky also cracked the top 10 in more than 90 different territories and it even hit the number one spot on Netflix’s platform in 57 different countries during its first week of release as well. And while the film that has been affectionately dubbed “Vampires on a Plane” has become something of an overnight sensation with streaming audiences worldwide, it may come as a surprise that Thorwarth’s first foray into the world of horror was nearly 16 years in the making.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

Blood Red Sky Sequel Reportedly In The Works At Netflix

Vampires-on-a-plane thriller Blood Red Sky has been a major hit for Netflix, consistently doing well in the rankings for the most-watched content on the streaming platform. Indeed, the horror movie has combined a big impact with subscribers alongside a decent critical response, and it now appears that Netflix are developing Blood Red Sky 2 as a follow-up.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

This German Thriller Is In The Top 5 Most Popular Films On Netflix

A new Netflix Original is out, and it is already one of the most popular movies on the streaming platform. Black Island, a German mystery thriller, is currently the No. 4 movie on Netflix in the United States and worldwide, according to FlixPatrol. The film, which stars Phillip Froissant, Hanns Zischler, Alice Dwyer, and Mercedes Müller, trails fellow Netflix originals The Kissing Booth 3, Beckett, and Vivo in the rankings.
TV & Videosdigitalspy.com

Netflix's Nilsen Tapes director unpacks documentary's important ending

Netflix's new true-crime documentary Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes confused viewers as it cut off the murderer's account playing on the tapes – but director Michael Harte has explained the reasoning behind it. The documentary dropped on Netflix yesterday (August 19), and follows the story of Dennis Nilsen,...
Movies/Film

The Daily Stream: Steven Spielberg’s ‘Munich’ Remains as Relevant as Ever

The Pitch: The movie that helped mark a significant turning point in Steven Spielberg‘s storied career. In 2005, Munich (which completed a certain one-two punch along with War of the Worlds earlier that year) represented something of a reality check for those who expected Spielberg to remain steadfastly within his sentimentalist, nostalgic, and largely crowd-pleasing lane. Instead, audiences received one of his darkest, angriest, and most politically charged features with a gut-punch of a final shot that echoes through the years and, sadly, remains just as relevant today as it did then.
Moviesthefilmstage.com

First Trailer for Sundance Highlight El Planeta

Comparisons abound—Frances Ha and Eric Rohmer seemingly closest at hand, Martín Rejtman if you want to dig a bit deeper—but it’s the pleasure of discovering a new voice that runs through El Planeta, the directorial debut of artist Amalia Ulman. Sketched in a kind of brevity per its wit but photographed with patience and depth—speaking literally on the latter, per those excellent black-and-white images—it proved a potent antidote to much of its Sundance brethren, and right now is maybe just what’s needed as a particularly dire summer movie season winds down.

Comments / 0

Community Policy