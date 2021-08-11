Cancel
Collier County, FL

Deputies searching for 12-year-old girl in Collier County

By Elaijah Gibbs-Jones
FOX 4 WFTX
 8 days ago
Collier County deputies are searching for Lilly Ann Elizabeth Rodriguez-Sierra, 12, who was last seen Tuesday night around 7:45 p.m. in the area of Immokalee and Oil Well roads.

Rodriguez-Sierra is was riding a tan Huffy boys mountain bike. She is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall and 130 pounds with dark blond shoulder-length hair and brown eyes. The 12-year-old girl was wearing a black tank top, gray hooded zip-up sweater and gray sweatpants.

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, contact the Collier County Sheriff's Office at 239-252-9300.

