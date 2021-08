BEREA, Ohio -- Browns wide receiver Anthony Schwartz is in Cleveland because he’s fast. His NFL career, however, is off to a bit of a slow start. The speedster out of Auburn, who ran a 4.26 40-yard dash, has struggled to stay on the practice field since the Browns selected him in the third round of the draft in April. He missed most of spring with a hamstring injury and was out of practice until he returned on Tuesday.