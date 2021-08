ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Clouds and showers will slowly clear up as we head through Thursday with muggy conditions and temps near 80 this afternoon. If we are lucky a couple of breaks of sunshine will develop later in the day. Friday will feature some very pleasant weather with sun and clouds and mainly dry, warm, and humid. Looking ahead to the weekend the overall pattern will be a bit unsettled but not enough to wash out any plans as pop-up showers and storms will be scattered, mainly during the afternoon hours.