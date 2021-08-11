Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

FORECAST: Stormy Weather Pattern Continues

By Trent Aric
Posted by 
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lI0w4_0bODW9pp00

FORECAST

Waking up to temperatures in the mid to upper 70s this morning. Today will be hot and humid with highs in the low 90s with an E breeze 5-10 mph and a 60% chance of showers and storms in the afternoon. Overnight those few showers and storms come to an end with lows in the mid to upper 70s. We keep afternoon showers and storms in the forecast all week long as the pattern holds.

Big changes coming this weekend as all eyes are on Tropical Storm Fred. Over the weekend Tropical Storm Fred will bring more wet weather and wind to southwest Florida. Fred will be interacting with Haiti, Dominican Republic and Cuba in the days ahead and that will weaken the system temporarily before it is forecast to move in the Florida Straits Friday night into Saturday morning. Due to the land interaction there is quiet a bit of uncertainty in the intensity forecast and exact structure of the storm as it approaches southwest Florida.

Based on the current forecast we will see heavy rain, increasing winds and hazards at the beach and on the water over the weekend. More to come in the days ahead.

TROPICS
The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Tropical Storm Fred. Get the latest info on Fred here .
They are also watching an area in the Atlantic that just came off the coast of Africa. Chances for development are currently low at 30%.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here .

Comments / 0

FOX 4 WFTX

FOX 4 WFTX

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
912K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stormy Weather#Heavy Rain#Florida Straits#Southwest Florida#Fox 4
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
West Palm Beach, FLWPTV

Drier weather pattern setting up

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Highs this afternoon in the low 90s, heat index values in the triple digits with hazy sunshine and a couple of inland showers. Tomorrow through Saturday, highs in the low 90s, abundant sunshine with only a slim chance for rain. Radar | Alerts | 7-Day...
EnvironmentWSMV

4WARN Forecast: Unsettled Pattern Through Saturday

The weather pattern remains unsettled through Saturday with showers and thunderstorms possible each day. Tonight, rain will diminish. Low, 72. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected again on Friday with the focus area for rain along and west of I-24. High, 88. Showers and storms will wind down again Friday evening.
EnvironmentCBS 46

FORECAST: A Stormy Day Ahead

Widespread thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. The rain will be heavy at times. Isolated flash flooding is possible, along with strong storms with frequent lightning and gusty winds. High temperature: 89°. Normal High: 89°. Chance of rain: 80%. What you need to know. Widely scattered storms continue through Saturday....
Perry, IAtheperrynews.com

Stormy Friday night forecast for Perry area

A chance of severe weather is possible for the Perry area Friday evening into Friday night, according to forecasts from the National Weather Service office in Ankeny. The line of storms will likely move east across the state overnight hours, possibly bringing a few tornadoes, large hail, damaging winds, frequent lightning, and heavy rainfall.
Houston, TXcw39.com

7 day forecast: Less stormy, more heat

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Isolated to scattered showers expected early Thursday morning, mainly along the coastal counties. Areas inland are also likely to see showers and thunderstorms producing around lunch time through the afternoon. Otherwise partly sunny skies, a high near 94 degree, with heat index values in the 100s. As...

Comments / 0

Community Policy