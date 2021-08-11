FORECAST: Stormy Weather Pattern Continues

FORECAST

Waking up to temperatures in the mid to upper 70s this morning. Today will be hot and humid with highs in the low 90s with an E breeze 5-10 mph and a 60% chance of showers and storms in the afternoon. Overnight those few showers and storms come to an end with lows in the mid to upper 70s. We keep afternoon showers and storms in the forecast all week long as the pattern holds.

Big changes coming this weekend as all eyes are on Tropical Storm Fred. Over the weekend Tropical Storm Fred will bring more wet weather and wind to southwest Florida. Fred will be interacting with Haiti, Dominican Republic and Cuba in the days ahead and that will weaken the system temporarily before it is forecast to move in the Florida Straits Friday night into Saturday morning. Due to the land interaction there is quiet a bit of uncertainty in the intensity forecast and exact structure of the storm as it approaches southwest Florida.

Based on the current forecast we will see heavy rain, increasing winds and hazards at the beach and on the water over the weekend. More to come in the days ahead.

TROPICS

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Tropical Storm Fred. Get the latest info on Fred here .

They are also watching an area in the Atlantic that just came off the coast of Africa. Chances for development are currently low at 30%.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here .