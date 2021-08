Welcome to Flyers News & Rumors, where we will look at roster updates as the Philadelphia Flyers continue to tweak their lineup in preparation for training camp in mid-September. Goaltender Carter Hart, a restricted free agent next offseason, signed a new contract with the organization on Aug. 9, which confirms the Flyers’ 2021-22 tandem in net, with Hart as the starter and Martin Jones as the backup. Jones is a recent addition who has previous experience as a starting goaltender with the San Jose Sharks. General manager Chuck Fletcher and head coach Alain Vigneault will hope he helps their young starter as he continues to gain his own experience in the NHL.