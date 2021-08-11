Unity revenues rise to $274m but losses remain high

Embracer Group's financial year is off to a solid start, with net sales of SEK 3.4 billion ($389 million) in the first quarter. Overall net sales for the company were up 66% for the three months ended June 30 when compared to the same period last year. The bulk of this -- SEK 2.96 billion ($339 million) -- comes from its Games business, up 83% year-on-year.