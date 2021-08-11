Cancel
Unity revenues rise to $274m but losses remain high

Cover picture for the articleUnity Technologies published its financial results for Q2 2021, reporting a 48% increase in revenue year-on-year, reaching $273.6 million. But loss from operations was still high, at $149.2 million, representing 55% of revenue. During Q2 2020, loss only represented 13% of revenue, or $24.8 million. Loss is also on the rise compared to Q1 2021. Last quarter, revenue reached £234.8 million, but loss from operations amounted to $110.9 million, or 47% of revenue.

