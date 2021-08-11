Cancel
Presidential Election

Proposed NC redistricting criteria nearly identical to successful 2019 effort, forbids "Partisan Considerations and Election Results Data"

By NC Political News
ncpoliticalnews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRaleigh, N.C. – Legislators on North Carolina's Senate and House redistricting committees will consider adopting map-drawing criteria nearly identical to the successful 2019 redraw, which Democrats called "the most transparent redistricting process in history." Sen. Warren Daniel (R-Burke), who co-chairs the Senate Redistricting Committee, said, "There's no need to reinvent...

