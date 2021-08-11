SEC Commissioner Subtweets Kevin Warren, Harry Miller Addresses Hate Mail, and Ohio State is Ready For Kayvon Thibodeaux

Even before the defensive end arrived at Oregon, Thibodeaux was one of the biggest names in the football business. Born in south Los Angeles on December 15, 2000, he attended Dorsey High School as a freshman and sophomore. There he already turned heads, being named the CIF Los Angeles City Section Division I Defensive Lineman of the Year in only his sophomore season. Thibodeaux would transfer to Oaks Christian where he won a Division title while playing defensive end and tight end. Because of his 54 sacks over four years, he was named a USA Today High School All-American as a junior and senior. Enrolling early as the 23rd highest-rated prospect ever according to 247Sports, he continued his dominance with nine sacks. Thibodeaux was named Pac-12 Defensive Freshman of the Year and followed his first collegiate season with a three-sack campaign that saw Oregon play a shortened seven-game schedule due to the pandemic. Signing a collaboration deal with Nike will likely not be his only payday in the next year as Thibodeaux is expected to be a top-five pick next April.