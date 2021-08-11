Cancel
Chico, CA

Letter: CUSD strikes again with mask mandate

By Letters to the Editor
Chico Enterprise-Record
 8 days ago

The CUSD did it again! They voted to keep masks on kids indoors AND enforce it! While other school districts like Orland have said they won’t enforce the “mask mandate” for children, put in place by Newsom’s CDPH, and make teachers “mask police.” CUSD decided that if a child doesn’t comply with wearing a mask they will first be moved to an outdoor area for “independent learning” and more non-compliance will get them online education only. BCPH representative Nan Star, when asked specifically, affirmed “facial coverings decrease transmission of Covid.” This is NOT science!

