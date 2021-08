Help Us Keep You ‘In The Know’ With a Customized Solid Waste Management Collection Reminder. Introducing the Solid Waste Management new mobile app HTX Collects and website tool. It offers a variety of collection reminder options and valuable information on how to properly dispose of waste. You can even challenge your knowledge in our “Chase the Waste” game to see if you’ve got what it takes to be a certified Recycling Ranger. Visit our website at HoustonRecycles.org for more information. The HTX Collects app can be found and downloaded in both the iOS App and Google Play stores by searching for “Houston Trash and Recycling”. Look for the badge icon like the logo above. Once downloaded simply enter your street number and street name to find your address and get your personalized collection schedule.