Power up your smart home with this TP-Link smart plug for its lowest price ever

Take control of your home’s lighting with the Nokia Smart Lighting Keypad. This useful lighting gadget allows you to manage one or several light fixtures from one location. In fact, it lets you decide how your lights react and works with any fixture, whether it’s dimmable or not. It also works with any bulb. So LED, halogen, incandescent—they all work with the Smart Lighting Pad. What’s more, the flush, minimalist look blends in with your decor, so it won’t be an eyesore on your wall. Also, you can even add optional engraving to each button for easier use. Even better, this gadget works with any configuration of lights. That way, even if you’ve got multiple switches controlling the same fixtures, this keypad supports it. Furthermore, just add the Nokia Smart Lighting Bridge to manage this gadget from anywhere. Finally, with Alexa and Hey Google, you get hands free operation.