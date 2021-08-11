Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

The Oculus Quest is decimating PC VR sales, and that's great for everyone

By Nicholas Sutrich
Android Central
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor years now, the VR industry has been laser-focused on delivering the highest-fidelity experience they can get. Whether it's cutting edge graphics, extremely high refresh rates, controllers that can sense individual finger movements, or sub-millimeter accurate room-scale tracking, PC VR has been the defacto destination for developers looking to make a name for themselves in an exciting new medium.

www.androidcentral.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oculus Quest#Oculus Vr#Vr Headset#The Quest#Pcvr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Electronics
Related
ElectronicsDigital Trends

The 2020 iPad just got a sweet discount at Amazon

Considering replacing your laptop with a tablet, or want to see what all the fuss around the iPad is all about? Well now is your chance with these iPad deals. And one of the latest iPads, the 8th generation (2020), 10.2-inch iPad, is currently on sale for $30 off at Amazon. You can score a brand-new iPad for only $299, a huge discount from its regular price of $329. It’s rare to see Apple products on sale, so take advantage of this fantastic opportunity and walk away with an iPad, today!
Video GamesRoad to VR

‘STRIDE’ for Quest Review – Not Exactly ‘Mirror’s Edge’ in VR and That’s Okay

STRIDE has been in early access for SteamVR headsets for nearly a year, but now Oculus Quest owners can take a crack at the free running action, which effectively replicates a few ideas from the parkour-style platformer Mirror’s Edge (2009) and translates them pretty well into VR. Stride’s single player modes are fun arcade affairs which offer just enough reason to come back for more, although it will be interesting to see how the studio does with its upcoming campaign and multiplayer modes.
Video GamesPosted by
TechRadar

Oculus Quest 2 is getting AR – but could the Quest 3 take it further?

Oculus is getting into AR, and it has big repercussions for the future direction of the company and its popular line of VR headsets – especially the eventual Oculus Quest 3. The Facebook-owned company recently announced its intention to open up its Oculus platform to augmented reality developers, allowing them to use the Oculus Quest 2 headset to host AR games and apps rather than simply VR titles – setting the scene for an explosion of both consumer and business applications on the popular standalone headset.
Video Gamesmassivelyop.com

Black Desert tweaks stance animations, weekly quest resets, and conquest wars on PC

Black Desert’s PC patch this week is a bit of a hodge-podge, but it’s still gonna make you download a whole gig of content. So what the heck is in there? Well, one of the big changes is in animations, as Pearl Abyss says it’s “simplified the basic movements” of Archers, Guardians, Hashashins, Novas, Sages, and Corsairs while they’re in a combat stance. Apparently, non-combat stances are also getting a switcharoo in the future.
Video GamesAndroid Central

Stride for Oculus Quest review: Mirror's Edge finally makes it to VR

I had high hopes going into this review. From the moment Stride was announced, my dream of playing classic parkour game Mirror's Edge in VR looked like it was finally about to be fulfilled. Everything about Stride screams Mirror's Edge from the get-go. From the prominent white color palette splashed with vibrant tones for contrast (and grapple points), to the way your in-game character runs and jumps from rooftop to rooftop shooting bad guys along the way, it's exactly what I'd wanted in terms of gameplay.
Video Gamesimpulsegamer.com

Sam & Max: This Time It’s Virtual! Oculus Quest 2 Review

I have to admit that my first introduction to Sam & Max, if memory serves, was in Day of the Tentacle. In the mansion there was a picture on the wall of a “lagomorph”, with Hoagie as my character at the time I believe he stated “Max [Attix?], such a lamentable fate for [a much loved character?]” (so clearly my memory isn’t that great). Then I got to play Sam & Max’s own game and I was swept up in that Lucasarts humour of the day.
Technologyuploadvr.com

SimplePlanes VR Brings Custom Plane Models To Quest, PC VR

SimplePlanes is coming to VR, with a standalone VR application for PC and Quest that will let you download and pilot community-built planes. The SimplePlanes application for PC released in 2015 and allows users to easily build and pilot custom plane models with a variety of different parts, which they can then upload online for others download and pilot themselves. The VR release will be a standalone app, separate to the existing PC release, but won’t feature any of the building and modelling capabilities. Instead, the VR version will focus just on piloting the custom planes, with the existing 500,000 community-made models on offer.
Video Gamesimpulsegamer.com

Sniper Elite VR Steam (via Oculus Quest 2 Air Link) Review

The Sniper Elite series of games have been around for quite some time now. I’ve been happy to follow it from one iteration to the next (well perhaps less happy with the Nazi Zombie Army editions… but that’s just my personal taste). So when I saw a VR version was coming out I was quite naturally excited. The first thing I will say is that there is arguably more of an emphasis on story here. While the standard game follows a story… it feels more like briefing to briefing etc, whilst Sniper Elite VR actually brings you into the missions via the recollections of your character. You get to see you and your family enjoying the freedom you fought for as you then remember the challenges you went through to secure that freedom.
Video Gamesuploadvr.com

VR Fitness App HitMotion Launches Demo On App Lab For Quest

HitMotion: Reloaded, a VR fitness app, now has a demo available on App Lab for Oculus Quest. The same demo launched a few months ago on SideQuest, receiving positive ratings and hundreds of downloads, according to the developers at New Technology Walkers. Now available on App Lab, the developers are hoping that more people will be able to try out the game out while they work on future updates and more content.
Video Gamesuploadvr.com

PC VR Shooter Sweet Surrender Gets Improved Demo, Out Now

Another chance to sample promising PC VR shooter, Sweet Surrender, is now available. Developer Salmi Games relaunched the free trial of the roguelite last week. It’s mostly the same version as the demo that was launched during June’s Steam Next Festival, but Salmi says it does include improvements based on feedback, updates to the visuals and some new content too. It should support basically any PC VR headset.
Video Gamesvrfocus.com

Rezzil Player 22 Kicks Into Action Tomorrow on Oculus Quest

Love a spot of Sunday football but wish your skills were a bit better, especially where heading balls is concerned? Well look no further than Rezzil Player 22, part football trainer and part exercise app, the title is set to launch tomorrow for Oculus Quest owners. Rezzil Player 22 will...
Video Gamesvrfocus.com

Competition: Win Rezzil Player 22 for Oculus Quest

There’s a strong selection of virtual reality (VR) titles arriving this week across multiple platforms. Today, Rezzil Player 22 has launched for Oculus Quest and if you’re into your football then it’s worth a look. To celebrate the launch VRFocus has been given a bunch of codes to giveaway, so you could improve your football skills for free!
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

Oculus Quest 2's new 128GB version will sell for the same £299 base price

The Oculus Quest 2's base model is getting multiplied by two this month. The former Quest 2 base model with 64GB of storage space is being discontinued and replaced with a 128GB version, as we'd previously heard. The good news is that Oculus will be selling the new basic tier device for the same base model $299 price tag, they've announced.
Video Gamesvrfocus.com

All the Latest PC and Oculus Quest Screenshots of Green Hell VR

Incuvo began teasing the first details for Green Hell VR at the end of 2020, handling the Oculus Quest and PC VR ports of Creepy Jar’s open-world survival adventure Green Hell. Over on Green Hell VR’s Discord channel, Incuvo has been dropping new screenshots from both versions, if you’ve not seen them yet take a peek below, as they’re looking good.
Video Gamesvrfocus.com

Blair Witch: VR Edition Out Today for PlayStation VR & PC VR

After initially launching Blair Witch: Oculus Quest Edition in 2020, Bloober Team and Incuvo expanded support to Oculus Rift last month with Blair Witch: VR Edition. Today, the teams complete the virtual reality (VR) set by releasing Blair Witch: VR Edition for PlayStation VR and PC VR headsets. Blair Witch:...
ElectronicsPosted by
TechRadar

The new Oculus Quest 2 boasts better VR value than ever

The Oculus Quest 2 is already a pretty damn good VR headset. In fact, for our money, it’s probably the best standalone mixed reality device on the market right now. It was music to our ears, then, when Facebook announced its new and improved Quest 2 model would come packing 128GB of storage for exactly the same price as the existing base version – making it better value, and an easier recommendation, than ever.
Electronicsuploadvr.com

VR Power 2 Review – Great Quest 2 Battery Extender For VR Marathons

VR Power 2 is a great Oculus Quest 2 battery extender, but should you choose it over the Elite Battery Strap? Find out in our VR Power 2 review!. VR Power 2 ruined my evening. At 2pm one lazy afternoon, I hooked the new battery pack up to my Quest 2 and planned to then play from full charge through to flat. This, I suspected, would take maybe 4 to 5 hours total. Boy was I wrong.
Video GamesTechRadar

Oculus Quest 2 Black Friday 2021: the deals we're expecting on the VR headset this year

An Oculus Quest 2 Black Friday deal will be top of the wishlists of those wanting to dip their toes into virtual reality gaming this year. With the Oculus Quest 2 earning rave reviews, it initially saw stock shortages close to its release and into the early pandemic days. But Facebook's headset is back in healthy stock – and now even comes with a storage upgrade up from 64GB to 128GB for its entry level price.
Video Gamesuploadvr.com

Space Pirate Arena Launching ‘Soon’ On Oculus Quest

Space Pirate Arena is coming to Oculus Quest and that means it is time to find a bigger play space. Dirk Van Welden of I-Illusions shared a few details about the release of the upcoming arena-scale sequel to the defining wave shooter of consumer VR’s first generation. Space Pirate Arena, of course, is the follow-on to 2016’s Space Pirate Trainer and it takes the game fully multiplayer with intense competitive matches that require some of the largest VR play areas we’ve ever seen.

Comments / 0

Community Policy