The Oculus Quest is decimating PC VR sales, and that's great for everyone

The Sniper Elite series of games have been around for quite some time now. I’ve been happy to follow it from one iteration to the next (well perhaps less happy with the Nazi Zombie Army editions… but that’s just my personal taste). So when I saw a VR version was coming out I was quite naturally excited. The first thing I will say is that there is arguably more of an emphasis on story here. While the standard game follows a story… it feels more like briefing to briefing etc, whilst Sniper Elite VR actually brings you into the missions via the recollections of your character. You get to see you and your family enjoying the freedom you fought for as you then remember the challenges you went through to secure that freedom.