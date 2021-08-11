Cancel
Michigan State

Storms cause heavy damage throughout West Michigan overnight

By FOX 17 News
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 8 days ago
Strong storms rolled through West Michigan with high winds and heavy rain overnight. Many residents are also experiencing power outages as of Wednesday morning.

Our Savannah Fish was live in Allegan County, where high winds tore off the roof of a home as storms went through.

Candace Monacelli was live in Kent County in the Bostwick Lake area surveying the damage. Downed trees along Ramsdall NE are causing issues for residents and clean up is expected to take days.

We are not out of the woods yet. Another round of storms is expected Wednesday evening around the dinner hour, Our meteorologists say West Michigan is at an even greater risk for severe weather than we were Tuesday night.

Consumer's Energy says more than 200,000 Michigan homes and businesses lost power during the worst of the storms. Crews are working around the clock now to get things back up and running.

For more on the outage numbers click here.

Cooling Centers:

Ionia County:

The Right Door's Belding and Ionia locations will serve as cooling locations Wednesday.

Kent County:

