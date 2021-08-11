Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

More than Friends? Are David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston really dating?

By Stuart Heritage
Posted by 
The Guardian
The Guardian
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pAVme_0bODV72A00

Initially, this year’s Friends reunion didn’t exactly offer much in the way of entertainment. There was Justin Bieber dressed as a potato , and there was that meme about Matt LeBlanc looking like someone’s Irish uncle. Apart from that, the whole thing felt like an elaborate attempt to give James Corden even more air time.

But that was then. Because now that David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston are dating, the Friends reunion has become an important historical document and must be preserved for ever.

Now, it’s important to state here that Schwimmer and Aniston might not be dating. This whole kerfuffle seems to come from two pieces of information. The first was the segment from the Friends reunion – the only segment, really, that offered any new information – where they admitted they had secret crushes on each other while they were filming Friends. The second is that, after the reunion , Schwimmer apparently flew to Aniston’s home in LA so they could visit a vineyard together.

There are hundreds of reasons why Schwimmer might want to visit Aniston, many completely mundane. But the internet wants the two to date, so that’s it. They’re dating. They’re definitely dating, and it’s definitely amazing, and they call each other “my lobster” while they stroke each other’s hair in bed, and spend their days dancing around in fountains and wearing all of Chandler’s clothes and shouting “Pivot!”

Sure, a couple of years ago the internet hoped against hope that Aniston would get back with Brad Pitt, but that’s old news now. There’s something oddly defeated about a woman reuniting with an ex-husband. But a co-star? A co-star who her character had an on-off relationship with, on a sitcom that stopped being made 17 years ago? That’s much more exciting. Get it on already. Call each other Ross and Rachel while you’re doing it. Go on, hurry up, we’re all watching.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nOhS2_0bODV72A00
We’ve been invested in this for decades now ... Aniston and Schwimmer. Photograph: NBCUniversal/Getty Images

True, there may be something genuinely icky about deliberately confusing an actor with the role they play on television. We’re only interested in Schwimmer and Aniston getting together because we saw them act out a mimicry of infatuation on a show we liked. Had they played brother and sister on Friends, the internet might not have exploded with the same level of joy. But because we invested a decade of our stupid lives hoping Ross would end up with Rachel, it is suddenly of the utmost importance that Schwimmer follows the exact rote beats of this fictional relationship with Aniston. We demand it.

Related: Friends: the Reunion review – The One That Is a Nostalgia Fest and No More

The optimist in me hopes this is all true. That two people in their 50s, who have both been beaten up by love in the past, have finally found lasting happiness with an old friend. It hopes that Schwimmer and Aniston will now have the most meaningful relationship of their lives, and find the lasting trust and companionship that has thus far eluded them.

But the cynic in me knows better than this. It knows that interest in the Friends cast is higher than usual post-reunion , and this may be nothing more than an attempt to stay in the headlines. It has seen the Instagram posts of Schwimmer self-consciously hawking T-shirts featuring Ross and Rachel embracing, and it has a horrible lurching feeling that this entire romance is nothing more than an opportunity to sell a range of sub-Redbubble tat.

Besides, everyone knows Rachel should have ended up with Bruce Willis.

Comments / 0

The Guardian

The Guardian

13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Aniston
Person
Brad Pitt
Person
Matt Leblanc
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
David Schwimmer
Person
James Corden
Person
Bruce Willis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Irish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
EnvironmentThe Guardian

Wildfire sweeps through California mobile home park

A wildfire swept through a northern California mobile home park, leaving dozens of homes in ashes and injuring at least one resident. Driven by high winds, the grass fire tore through dozens of mobile homes in Lake county before firefighters stopped its progress, fire officials said at a Wednesday evening briefing.
Public SafetyThe Guardian

Deaths of police officer and son treated as suspected murder-suicide

The deaths of a police officer and his three-year-old son in Kidderminster are being treated as a suspected murder-suicide. West Mercia police assistant chief constable Damian Barratt said that although the deaths of David Louden, 39, and Harrison Louden were originally treated as unexplained, the force was now satisfied no other parties had been involved.
Family RelationshipsHello Magazine

Jennifer Aniston celebrates joyous family news

Congratulations are in order for Jennifer Aniston and her family who are celebrating some happy news this week. It has been revealed that the Friends star's niece Eilish Melick, 24, and her husband Sean Nebbia, 26, have welcomed a baby boy, making her a great aunt!. Taking to Instagram, Jennifer's...
Yogacodelist.biz

These jeans by Jennifer Aniston cheat us slimmer!

The actress was born on February 11, 1969 in Los Angeles. Jennifer Aniston has Greek roots, because her father moved from Greece to the USA in his younger years and met her mother there. John Aniston, her father, worked as an actor. Her mother, Nancy Dow, has also worked as an actress and model – but Nancy died in 2016. Jennifer Aniston and her mother had had no contact with each other for the last few years before her death. The reason for this was the biography of Jennifer Aniston published by her mother.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

The Friends Star Who Turned Down A Date With Ashton Kutcher

Ashton Kutcher has always been considered a Hollywood heartthrob and for good reason, too. Before he managed to carve a career for himself in the entertainment industry, he started off as a model after he won the Fresh Faces modeling contest in his native Iowa. He then made the move to New York City, where he signed with a modeling agency and shot campaigns for Calvin Klein and Abercrombie Fitch, according to CR Fashion Book.
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Jennifer Aniston's dating history

Nosy could be our middle name, so when it comes to looking into people's dating histories, we're all over it. Whether it's Timothee Chalamet or Kendall Jenner; we're willing to do some digging. Here's a look back at Jennifer Aniston's dating history, from her marriage to Brad Pitt to *those* David Schwimmer dating rumours.
Celebritieskoxe.com

Jennifer Aniston explains her thoughts on unvaccinated people

A few days ago Jennifer Aniston made the headlines as she claimed she lost a few people in her weekly routine who have refused or did not openly disclose whether they had vaccinated against Covid-19. On Thursday she responded to a social media comment who questioned why she’s so worried about unvaccinated people around her if she’s already vaccinated.
TV ShowsIn Style

Jennifer Aniston's First Big Splurge Was $13,000

When a celebrity hits it big — say, they manage to find themselves on one of the most beloved TV shows, ever — there's usually a "treat yourself" moment that involves diamonds, Louis Vuitton bags, or headline-making real estate. But for Jennifer Aniston, it was something a little less glam, but just as memorable.
CelebritiesElle

Jennifer Aniston On The Alcoholic Drinks She Avoids

Jennifer Aniston is the kind of celebrity who seems to radiate health. Fortunately, the actress seems to regularly discuss her wellbeing habits, so anyone keen to know her advice can take note. In an new interview with InStyle, the actress said she consciously avoids 'exotic' cocktails. Her go-to? 'A margarita...
TV & VideosFinger Lakes Times

Jennifer Aniston's "Friends" Reunion Nightmare | CONAN on TBS

(Original airdate: 08/08/13) Jennifer panicked about a possible "Friends" reunion that they decided not invite Rachel to. Subscribe to watch more Team Coco videos https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi7GJNg51C3jgmYTUwqoUXA?sub_confirmation=1. Watch move video on Team Coco http://teamcoco.com/video. FOLLOW TEAM COCO ON SOCIAL. Team Coco on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/teamcoco. Team Coco on Twitter https://twitter.com/teamcoco. Team Coco on...
Moviesfemalefirst.co.uk

Jennifer Aniston close to signing on for Murder Mystery 2

Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston could be set to star in 'Murder Mystery 2'. Jennifer Aniston is nearing an agreement to star in 'Murder Mystery 2'. The 52-year-old actress could star alongside Adam Sandler in the Netflix comedy, which is being directed by Jeremy Garelick. Jennifer and Adam, 54, starred in...
TV Seriescodelist.biz

Forever Friends: “Friends: The Reunion” series

In “Friends: The Reunion” (Tuesday, August 17, 8:15 pm, Sky One), Jennifer Aniston and her co-stars from “Friends” look back on the superlative sitcom. There is nothing to talk about. He’s just a guy from work. ”-“ Come on. You go out with the guy, something must be lazy about him! ”The very first dialogue (between Monica and Joey) in the first episode“ Love? No, not! ”Set the tone for the most successful comedy of all time. The sitcom about the antics of a New York shared apartment made TV history.

Comments / 0

Community Policy