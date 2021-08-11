Flood Warning issued for Richland, Vernon by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 04:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-11 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional river and weather information is available at www.weather.gov/lacrosse. The next statement will be issued this morning. Target Area: Richland; Vernon The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin Kickapoo River at Soldiers Grove affecting Crawford County. Kickapoo River at Gays Mills affecting Crawford County. Kickapoo River at Steuben affecting Crawford County. Kickapoo River at Viola affecting Vernon and Richland Counties. Kickapoo River at Readstown affecting Vernon County. For the Kickapoo River...including Ontario, La Farge, Viola, Readstown, Soldiers Grove, Gays Mills, Steuben...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Kickapoo River at Viola. * Until late this afternoon. * There is no current observed data. * Flood stage is 14.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 11:30 AM CDT Tuesday was 15.2 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 8.2 feet Tuesday evening. * Impact...At 14.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs in areas near the river, including Banker Park in Viola. Flooding also affects low lying agricultural land. * Impact...At 14.5 feet, Two roads north of Viola may be under water. Water may be over Highway 131, 3 miles north of Viola, near Ski Hill Road, and also over Simmons Flat Road about a mile north of town. * Impact...At 15.0 feet, Banker Park and Campground in Viola experiences significant flooding. * Impact...At 16.0 feet, Water begins going over Highway 131/56 in Viola. * Impact...At 16.5 feet, Highway 56 just east of Viola is closed due to flooding. * Impact...At 17.0 feet, Water is flowing over Highway 56 east of Viola. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 14.6 feet on 04/15/2014.