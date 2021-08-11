Social Psychologist Amy Cuddy on How to Find Power and Confidence in a Crisis
In times of crisis, don't look to the past or the future for answers. That's according to social psychologist and behavioral science expert Amy Cuddy. The Harvard University lecturer and author of Presence: Bringing Your Boldest Self to Your Biggest Challenges explained in a virtual keynote to Inc. 5000 honorees this week that productivity-sapping emotions such as anxiety, dread, and distraction come from thinking too much about the past and future. Staying present, Cuddy explains, can help you approach difficult situations with composure and find solutions with confidence.www.inc.com
