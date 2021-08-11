Cancel
Mental Health

Social Psychologist Amy Cuddy on How to Find Power and Confidence in a Crisis

By Anna Meyer
Inc.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn times of crisis, don't look to the past or the future for answers. That's according to social psychologist and behavioral science expert Amy Cuddy. The Harvard University lecturer and author of Presence: Bringing Your Boldest Self to Your Biggest Challenges explained in a virtual keynote to Inc. 5000 honorees this week that productivity-sapping emotions such as anxiety, dread, and distraction come from thinking too much about the past and future. Staying present, Cuddy explains, can help you approach difficult situations with composure and find solutions with confidence.

Amy Cuddy
#Productivity#Social Psychologist#Harvard University
