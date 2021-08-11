Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.K.

Emergency Brexit lorry queue measures are now ‘permanent’ and people are not impressed

By Kate Plummer
Posted by 
Indy100
Indy100
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UXBd9_0bODUnvw00

Emergency powers to control lorry queues in Dover post-Brexit are being made permanent, signalling continued disruption is expected – and people are unimpressed.

Operation Brock, a traffic management system designed to cope with queues of up to 13,000 lorries heading for mainland Europe, has been extended indefinitely, even though it was meant to end by October 2021, after being extended once when the Brexit transition period ended in December 2020.

The measures involve a series of concrete barriers, allowing lorries to be held on one side of the M20 to access the Port of Dover, while other traffic continues to flow in both directions via a restricted narrow lane contraflow system on the other side of the road.

They were introduced in Kent amid fears that the UK’s withdrawal from the EU could lead to disruption for cross-Channel trade.

The government’s consultation response said removing the sunset clauses would provide the Kent Resilience Forum with “the ability to respond to circumstances appropriately and swiftly, minimising any disruption”.

“The Operation Brock response plans will continue to be for temporary use and only implemented if strictly necessary to minimise traffic congestion in Kent caused by disruption at the Short Straits,” it said.

It highlighted possible uses as a “contingency traffic management measure for disruption, caused by, for example, bad weather or industrial action” in future.

But reacting to it, people were not pleased with the quiet announcement:

But hey, at least we have blue passports now.

Comments / 0

Indy100

Indy100

62K+
Followers
4K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Management System#Lorries#Lorry#Uk#Post Brexit#Operation Brock#M20#Eu#The Kent Resilience Forum
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
Country
U.K.
Related
WeatherBBC

Operation Brock: Brexit lorry controls 'could stay'

Lorry controls that were brought in for Brexit on the M20 and around the Port of Dover could become permanent, the Department for Transport has said. Controls were due to end on 31 October under "sunset clauses" that could be lifted in parliament next month. Operation Brock was introduced amid...
TrafficPosted by
The Independent

Operation Brock powers to manage post-Brexit lorry tailbacks in Kent to be made permanent

Temporary powers designed to help alleviate congestion caused by post-Brexit lorry tailbacks in Kent – codenamed Operation Brock – are to be made permanent, it has emerged.Under measures designed to ease congestion from traffic heading towards the port of Dover, steel barriers, roadside parking areas and a contraflow system were unveiled in 2019 with the intention of minimising the impact on people travelling within Kent ahead of a threatened no-deal Brexit.Those emergency traffic management powers were expected to finish in October 2021, but ministers are instead planning to remove the “sunset clause” from the measures in order to make them...
Public HealthTelegraph

Scottish Government wants to make emergency Covid powers permanent

Nicola Sturgeon's ministers have been accused of being unwilling to give up their control over Scots' lives after unveiling "dangerous" plans to make their emergency Covid powers permanent and more wide-ranging. John Swinney, the Deputy First Minister, unveiled a public consultation on removing the March 2022 expiry date for a...
Public HealthMedicalXpress

New Zealand says it has solved Covid outbreak 'puzzle'

New Zealand reported a breakthrough Thursday in tracing the source of a COVID-19 outbreak that plunged the nation into lockdown, with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern saying it should help "stamp out" the virus. Health officials have been trying to determine how an Auckland man contracted the coronavirus this week, ending...
Public HealthKevinMD.com

The Delta variant Is a monster and our last weapon is the unvaccinated

Oh, how the tide has turned. Three months ago, COVID was ravaging my homeland, India. The Delta variant was burning through the country like an uncontrolled wildfire. People carted dying relatives town to town, desperately seeking hospital beds or a whiff of oxygen. A cousin in India said, “COVID is not taking lives, just the beds. Lack of oxygen is taking lives.”
WorldPosted by
Indy100

Student who says he ‘went on holiday’ to Afghanistan and ‘got stuck in Kabul’ claims he’s been evacuated to Dubai

A British student who apparently decided to go on holiday to Afghanistan and claimed he got stuck in Kabul as people try to leave the country to escape Taliban rule has now said he has been evacuated to Dubai.Writing on Facebook, Miles Routledge, who says he is a Loughborough University student, claimed he had been evacuated from a safe house this morning.Upon his alleged arrival, he posted a video that appears to show him in an airport and said he was “all safe”.Routledge had claimed he had been abandoned by the British embassy, who he said had not responded...
Mental HealthShropshire Star

Gun licence applicants to undergo medical checks, Home Secretary announces

Doctors will have to confirm whether an applicant has any ‘relevant medical conditions’, including an assessment of their mental health. Doctors will be required to undertake medical checks on anyone applying for a firearms licence under new measures being introduced in the wake of the Plymouth mass shooting, the Home Secretary has said.
MilitaryPosted by
The Independent

Taliban’s haul of US military gear includes 2,000 armoured vehicles and 40 aircraft

The Taliban’s haul of US military gear provided to the Afghan army includes 2,000 armoured vehicles and 40 aircraft, officials say.The militant group swept into power in Kabul this week and now controls the high-tech arsenal of weaponry and equipment left behind by the fleeing Afghan forces.American intelligence officials told Reuters says that this could include US Humvees, UH-60 Black Hawks, scout attack helicopters, and ScanEagle military drones.“Everything that hasn’t been destroyed is the Taliban’s now,” one US official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, told the news outlet.Officials say the White House is so concerned about the Taliban’s...
Public HealthTelegraph

Covid booster vaccines for all over-50s could be shelved

The mass rollout of Covid booster vaccines to all over-50s this autumn could be shelved, with government scientists considering limiting third jabs to the most vulnerable. The NHS had drawn up plans to roll out a booster programme from September, based on interim advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI).

Comments / 0

Community Policy