Vernon County, WI

Flood Warning issued for Vernon by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 08:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-12 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional river and weather information is available at www.weather.gov/lacrosse. Target Area: Vernon The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Wisconsin Kickapoo River at Gays Mills affecting Crawford County. Kickapoo River at Steuben affecting Crawford County. Kickapoo River at Readstown affecting Vernon County. The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Wisconsin Kickapoo River at Soldiers Grove affecting Crawford County. Kickapoo River at Viola affecting Vernon and Richland Counties. For the Kickapoo River...including Ontario, La Farge, Viola, Readstown, Soldiers Grove, Gays Mills, Steuben...Moderate flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late tomorrow morning The Flood Warning continues for the Kickapoo River at Readstown. * Until late tomorrow morning. * At 8:00 AM CDT This Morning the stage was 11.8 feet. * Flood stage is 11.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this afternoon and continue falling to 5.4 feet by Wednesday August 18. * Impact...At 12.0 feet, The park along the river experiences significant flooding. * Impact...At 13.0 feet, Water is up to the bottom of the Charles Street Bridge.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

