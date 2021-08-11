Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

FORECAST | Tracking more scattered storms across Northeast Ohio

Posted by 
WKYC
WKYC
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00u8SP_0bODUjP200

We're locked in with this tropical weather pattern as we experience continued heat, humidity and storm chances throughout Northeast Ohio. That's why we're expecting more of the same today, tomorrow and into Friday.

You can track the weather conditions with our interactive radar HERE .

Highs today will climb into the upper 80s with scattered pop-up storms possible.

We have a better chance of storms Thursday -- and especially Friday -- as a boundary sinks south. Some of the storms could certainly pack a punch during the next few days as the instability will be very high.

Cooler, drier air will breeze in here (literally) on Saturday setting the stage for what looks to be a gorgeous weekend ahead!

THE FORECAST

TODAY: Humid. Scattered thunderstorms. Upper 80s.

THURSDAY: Scattered thunderstorms. Hot. Around 90.

FRIDAY: Showers and storms likely. Mid 80s.

SATURDAY: Early rain chances before clearing skies. Becoming less humid. Upper 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Continued comfortable. Upper 70s.

MONDAY: Sun with high cloudiness. Low 80s.

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds with a chance of rain. Low 80s.

SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Get more weather from the 3News Weather team of Betsy Kling (@betsykling), Hollie Strano (@holliesmiles), Matt Wintz (@WintzWeather), and Matt Standridge (@StandridgeWX).

►MORE WEATHER | Get the latest weather headlines, video, photos & more

FACEBOOK & TWITTER | Follow the weather on Facebook and Twitter

ENVIRONMENT NEWS | Find out more about the world around us

EARTH & SPACE NEWS | Learn more about our planet and outer space

WEATHER FEATURES | Read our weather guides, storm reports & more

MORE WEATHER-RELATED HEADLINES:

Comments / 0

WKYC

WKYC

Cleveland, OH
14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Northeast Ohio local news

 https://www.wkyc.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northeast Ohio#Earth#Thunderstorms#Interstellar Space#Facebook Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
EnvironmentKCTV 5

FORECAST: Tracking isolated storms for your Thursday

Tracking isolated storms for your Thursday. We will climb quickly today with temperatures near 90 this afternoon along with a 30% chance for rain. Unsettles skies are expected again on Friday, but primarily after sunset. Some strong storms will be possible Friday night with gusty winds and small hail. The weekend ahead is looking great with mostly dry skies and highs near 90.
EnvironmentKCTV 5

FORECAST: Tracking isolated storms for your Thursday

Tracking isolated storms for your Thursday. We will climb quickly today with temperatures near 90 this afternoon along with a 30% chance for rain. Unsettles skies are expected again on Friday, but primarily after sunset. Some strong storms will be possible Friday night with gusty winds and small hail. The weekend ahead is looking great with mostly dry skies and highs near 90.
Environmentwxxv25.com

08/19 – Brantly’s “Hot with Scattered Storms” Thursday Morning Forecast

We have entered a more typical summertime setup that will persist for the foreseeable future. Any lingering showers and thunderstorms this evening will gradually die down, with only an isolated storm or two possible during the overnight hours mainly across the coastal counties. Most forecast models shows a decent uptick in shower and thunderstorm activity mid to late morning Thursday and into Thursday afternoon.
EnvironmentKFOR

Widely Scattered Storms Thursday

Thursday afternoon will be unseasonably cool in the mid 80s under mostly cloudy skies. Widely scattered showers and storms will develop, mainly east of I-35. A few storms could be strong to severe. Lows will drop to the low to mid 70s tonight with isolated showers and storms by morning. Friday will be warmer in the low 90s with a strong south wind. Isolated storms will develop, mainly northwest. Severe weather is possible with wind, hail and localized flooding as the main threats. A storm complex could drop south into northern, eastern and portions of central Oklahoma early Saturday morning.
Alabama StateCBS42.com

Flash Flooding Possible This Afternoon with scattered storms | Central AL Forecast

A trough of low pressure will move over us today. This will set off scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms starting now and lasting through the evening. Some heavy rain can be expected since we will be very humid thanks to Fred. Rain totals could be around 1-2″+ in a few spots, so watch out for minor flooding issues. There is a Level 1 of 5 Marginal Risk for excessive rainfall/flooding today. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s.
Lake Charles, LAKPLC TV

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered storms developing this morning; hotter and drier pattern ahead

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms have persisted through the overnight with additional development of more rain and storms likely through the morning hours. These storms will be scattered in coverage but could contain lightning and briefly heavy rain. Just be prepared for the possibility of some rain as you head out this morning with fewer storms around later this afternoon for the ride home. High temperatures today reach 90 degrees with afternoon heat index values up to around 101.
Cleveland, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

Sunny skies ahead: Northeast Ohio’s Friday weather forecast

CLEVELAND, Ohio-- Looks like some much-needed sunshine is headed our way!. The National Weather Service predicts mostly sunny skies with a high near 83, with some light fog, mainly before 10 a.m., with light winds in the afternoon. Overnight, temperatures are expected to cool down to around 65, with more light winds throughout the evening. Toward the weekend, more sunny skies and high temperatures are expected, with a slight chance of showers on Saturday and Sunday.
WLBT

First Alert Forecast: Scattered storms likely today... Heat builds in this weekend!

Today will be the most unsettled day of our 7-day forecast as a disturbance moves overhead out of the west! Shower and storm coverage is already picking up and will continue to increase through the afternoon and evening hours. Heavy rain, gusty winds, and frequent lightning will be the main concerns, so be sure to keep your umbrella and First Alert Weather app handy!
EnvironmentNews On 6

More Scattered Storms Before Weekend Heat and Humidity

A weak disturbance in the southwest flow aloft will bring a few more scattered showers and storms into the region today and this evening. As with the previous few days, these will be highly scattered in nature but also likely to produce locally heavy rainfall for those locations that do receive precipitation. Better chances will remain across the southern sections of the state, but we’ll see a few across northern OK. A few cells may produce gusty winds but organized severe weather threats are unlikely due to the lack of stronger flow aloft and weak steering currents. Temps are expected to stay in the mid to upper 80s with partly to occasionally cloudy conditions, yet humidity values will support heat index values nearing 100 in some locations. Heat index values Friday into the weekend are expected to rise very near or slightly above heat criteria with locations from 105 to 109, more so Sunday into early next week. A mid-level ridge of high pressure will begin expanding northward into most of the state this weekend, but locations on the northern edge of the ridge (northern OK and southern Kansas) will remain in a favorable position for a few storms. A few of these storms may become strong to severe with damaging winds the main threat.

Comments / 0

Community Policy