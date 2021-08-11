FORECAST | Tracking more scattered storms across Northeast Ohio

We're locked in with this tropical weather pattern as we experience continued heat, humidity and storm chances throughout Northeast Ohio. That's why we're expecting more of the same today, tomorrow and into Friday.

You can track the weather conditions with our interactive radar HERE .

Highs today will climb into the upper 80s with scattered pop-up storms possible.

We have a better chance of storms Thursday -- and especially Friday -- as a boundary sinks south. Some of the storms could certainly pack a punch during the next few days as the instability will be very high.

Cooler, drier air will breeze in here (literally) on Saturday setting the stage for what looks to be a gorgeous weekend ahead!

THE FORECAST

TODAY: Humid. Scattered thunderstorms. Upper 80s.

THURSDAY: Scattered thunderstorms. Hot. Around 90.

FRIDAY: Showers and storms likely. Mid 80s.

SATURDAY: Early rain chances before clearing skies. Becoming less humid. Upper 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Continued comfortable. Upper 70s.

MONDAY: Sun with high cloudiness. Low 80s.

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds with a chance of rain. Low 80s.

