Crawford County, WI

Flood Warning issued for Crawford by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 04:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-12 14:12:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional river and weather information is available at www.weather.gov/lacrosse. The next statement will be issued this morning. Target Area: Crawford The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin Kickapoo River at Soldiers Grove affecting Crawford County. Kickapoo River at Gays Mills affecting Crawford County. Kickapoo River at Steuben affecting Crawford County. Kickapoo River at Viola affecting Vernon and Richland Counties. Kickapoo River at Readstown affecting Vernon County. For the Kickapoo River...including Ontario, La Farge, Viola, Readstown, Soldiers Grove, Gays Mills, Steuben...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Kickapoo River at Soldiers Grove. * Until early tomorrow afternoon. * There is no current observed data. * Flood stage is 13.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this afternoon and continue falling to 5.2 feet Tuesday evening. * Impact...At 13.0 feet, Flooding of lowland swamps and farmland near the river occurs. * Impact...At 14.0 feet, Water may begin to flood the park and campground area in the old section of town. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 14.2 feet on 06/23/2013.

alerts.weather.gov

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kickapoo River#Extreme Weather
