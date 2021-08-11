Cancel
Chautauqua County, NY

Special Weather Statement issued for Chautauqua, Southern Erie by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 06:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Chautauqua; Southern Erie A cluster of strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Erie and Chautauqua Counties through 630 AM EDT At 536 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong thunderstorm near Findley Lake and moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Jamestown, Dunkirk, Fredonia, Westfield, Lakewood, Silver Creek, Falconer, Mayville, Clymer, Long Point State Park, Jamestown West, SUNY Fredonia, Frewsburg, Chautauqua Institution, Lake Erie State Park, Findley Lake, Evangola State Park, Angola on the Lake, Chautauqua and Busti. This includes the following highways Interstate 90 between exits 61 and 58. Interstate 86 between exits 4 and 14. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

