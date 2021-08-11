Flood Warning issued for Crawford by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 21:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-14 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional river and weather information is available at www.weather.gov/lacrosse. The next statement will be issued Thursday morning at 915 AM CDT. Target Area: Crawford The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin Kickapoo River at Gays Mills affecting Crawford County. Kickapoo River at Steuben affecting Crawford County. For the Kickapoo River...including Ontario, La Farge, Viola, Readstown, Soldiers Grove, Gays Mills, Steuben...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Saturday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Kickapoo River at Gays Mills. * Until early Saturday morning. * At 2:00 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 15.0 feet. * Flood stage is 13.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 2:00 PM CDT Wednesday was 15.0 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Friday morning and continue falling to 7.6 feet Wednesday evening. * Impact...At 13.0 feet, Water begins to cover roads near the river, including Sand Hill Road near Bell Center. Minor flooding occurs in areas adjacent to the river, including Robb Park in Gays Mills. * Impact...At 15.0 feet, Moderate flooding is possible in and around Gays Mills.