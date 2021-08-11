Flood Warning issued for Crawford by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 21:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-14 03:24:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional river and weather information is available at www.weather.gov/lacrosse. The next statement will be issued Thursday morning at 915 AM CDT. Target Area: Crawford The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin Kickapoo River at Gays Mills affecting Crawford County. Kickapoo River at Steuben affecting Crawford County. For the Kickapoo River...including Ontario, La Farge, Viola, Readstown, Soldiers Grove, Gays Mills, Steuben...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Saturday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Kickapoo River at Steuben. * Until early Saturday morning. * At 8:45 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 12.2 feet. * Flood stage is 12.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 PM CDT Wednesday was 12.2 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 12.7 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late Friday morning. * Impact...At 12.0 feet, Water starts to affect business and residences and minor flooding affects lowlands and lower roads. * Impact...At 12.5 feet, Water reaches the bottom support beams of the bridge. * Impact...At 13.0 feet, Bridge Street near the gage begins to flood and Highway 179 may be threatened.