After helpfully voting to move the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill to an all but certain vote for passage in the Senate, our GOP Sen. Mike Rounds had a sudden change of heart. The bill yesterday passed 69-30, with 19 Republicans voting for it. Rounds (seen above in a montage from b102.7) is on the record as “not voting,” having backed off when it came to committing to it. He says he had to miss the actual vote yesterday because of family matters.