Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jobs

6 Surprising Hacks to Make You More Productive Every Day

By Marcel Schwantes
Inc.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProductivity is a prized attribute among business professionals because time is money, money is time, and everyone wants to get more stuff done faster without compromising their work. To become more productive and get the most out of a day, consider the best tricks of the most successful people. Managing...

www.inc.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Steve Jobs
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Productivity#Harvard Business Review#Harvard Business School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Tesla
Related
Family RelationshipsThrive Global

Ten Productivity Hacks for the Entrepreneur Mom

Women own 12.3 million businesses in the United States. To put things in perspective, there were around 402,000 female-owned businesses in 1972. And this percentage is only expected to grow in the coming years, according to woman-owned business statistics. As women, we wear so many hats; wife, mother, sister, and...
Appleinfinite.red

The Ultimate Productivity Hack

In today’s world where information is key, you might find yourself wishing you could keep up. In 2020 I found myself stressing over a magnitude of information, so I figured I’d share the primary principle that gives you productivity hacks that have really saved my sweet hickory imitation bacon 🌿🐷💖
AirplaneGreenwichTime

6 Productivity Hacks to Avoid Distractions and Stay on Task

Does this scenario sound familiar? You start the day ready to accomplish everything on your to-do list, but then, somehow, you drift. Social media, email, text messages and other disruptions get in the way, and before you know it, it’s mid-afternoon, and you’re wondering where the day went! This sort of drift can be a serious problem, especially when you’re self-employed and possibly working from a home office.
Mental Healthchiefexecutive.net

Do You Want To Be Mindful? Ask Yourself This Question Every Day.

As a leader, it is critical to be mindful and present in interactions with your many stakeholders throughout the day. While this is very easy to understand in theory, it is incredibly difficult to do in practice. Mindfulness, a key component of Buddhist philosophy, has become quite in vogue today....
ScienceInc.com

Here's the Science That Explains Why Getting Lots of Sleep Makes You a Better Leader

You probably already know how important sleep is to your health and general well-being. You may even know that you need deep sleep every night to clear out the toxins that lead to Alzheimer's. But if you're running a company or managing a business, or just have a lot of work to do, it may seem to you that there's a tradeoff between getting as much sleep as you know you need and doing all the work tht you need to get done. At least, I often feel that way.
Boulder, COClimbing

Make the Most of Your Office-Bound Rest Day With These 12 Climber’s Hacks

As much as our social media streams may suggest otherwise, most climbers are real people with real jobs, spending a fair share of time deskbound. But fear not, weekend warriors, all that time in front of a computer screen doesn’t have to go to waste: With the proper approach, working at a desk can become a highly effective form of recovery. No joke.
Home & GardenPosted by
FIRST For Women

This Simple Hack Will Make Sure Your Dishes Come Out of the Dishwasher Completely Dry Every Time

Dishwashers are truly a time-saving appliance, but sometimes they can be finicky to work with. One of the most common issues that people deal with is that their dishes aren’t fully dry even after a full rinse, wash, and dry cycle. While it doesn’t completely defeat the purpose of the machine, it’s still a time suck to have to hand-dry everything yourself after the appliance was supposedly going to do it for you. Luckily, a wildly easy hack could actually ensure that your dishes are dry every time they leave your dishwasher.
Technologybenefitspro.com

11 hacks to increase productivity at your agency

Over the past year and a half, many of us have had to learn and master new technologies. These new tools can be a double-edged sword, with some offering up time savings and productivity increases and others creating more problems than they’re worth. Knowing how to evaluate a new solution and seek out new technology to enhance your business is what sets the most tech-savvy brokers apart from the pack.
EconomyInc.com

This Hidden Trait Separates Entrepreneurs From Entrepreneurial Masterminds

Entrepreneurs are synonymously characterized by a set of traits, which have become associated with an element in the equation to startup success. Cue a list of adjectives such as passionate, driven, intelligent, creative, strategic, and persistent. However, a key element in the equation that distinguishes the most successful entrepreneurs from the average ones is often overlooked.
Skin CareReal Simple

Make Your Fragrance Last All Day Long With These 6 Simple Hacks

Plus the difference between eau de parfum, eau de toilette, perfume extract, and cologne. We spend a pretty penny on our perfumes, so it's a real bummer when you spritz and the scent evaporates in no time at all. While some fragrance formulations don't last as long as others —think a splashy EDT/body spray versus a more concentrated EDP—there are ways you can ensure your scent lingers a bit longer. We reached out to a couple fragrance pros for some tips on how to make your perfume last longer.
SoftwareCoinDesk

How Decentralized Networks are Transforming Products We Use Every Day

Cryptocurrency and blockchain applications are quickly expanding across a number of industries, and decentralized networks have already started to dramatically influence real-world products and services. Not only does this technology impact the usability and efficiency of mainstream software products, but also their fundamental business models. Through open-source, fee-less networks where value accrues entirely to its participants, “token business models” have allowed new protocols to thrive. During this webinar, Sam Williams (CEO of Arweave), Tyler Spalding (CEO of Flexa), and Hugh Karp (CEO of Nexus Mutual) will discuss how decentralized token networks are already having a significant impact on legacy industries. Arweave is a novel data storage protocol integrated with more than 1,000 apps worldwide, enabling permanent data storage for a serverless internet. Flexa is the world’s largest pure-digital payments network, facilitating digital asset acceptance for Fortune 100 companies across the US with over $1B of decentralized collateral. Nexus Mutual is a community-powered alternative to insurance, enabling cover to be purchased against the technology risk of any smart contract or financial protocol, with close to $500M of active cover.
Mental Healthoutreachmagazine.com

5 Techniques to Make Brainstorming Sessions More Productive

Several years ago I started a small side business for a time to create “white board” animations for companies that wanted to communicate difficult concepts, train employees, or market their products. I managed the process, created the script, and did the voiceover for the animation (done by an animator). With clients I spent a half-day with four members of the company that had hired us to create a three-minute animation to explain a very complicated proprietary brokerage service they offered. I used several neuroscience techniques in that meeting that you might try the next time you lead a brainstorming session. I unpack what I did using those techniques below.
Interior Designmetrodetroitmommy.com

3 Ways to Make Your Home Office a More Productive Place

It’s no secret the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way many of us work. About two-thirds of millennial employees left their jobs in 2020 and, according to Pew Research, approximately 50% of new teleworkers say they have more work flexibility compared to before the pandemic. However, greater flexibility doesn’t mean that remote work isn’t difficult. Up to 50% of parents who are teleworking find it difficult to get work done without interruptions.
Mental HealthInc.com

Emotionally Intelligent People Use This 4-Word Question Every Day to Build Stronger Relationships

I once read an excerpt from a book by Douglas Conant, the business executive who helped turn around Campbell's Soup, and it always stuck with me. Conant was extolling the value of "touchpoints," those brief interactions that can build relationships and change the way people think about themselves and others. Building on that theme, he shared the story of a counselor by the name of Neil MacKenna. MacKenna was tasked with helping people who had recently lost their jobs.
Career Development & Advice995qyk.com

How Many Work Meetings Do You Have Every Day?

We all know commercial-free music while you work helps. (We play 99 minutes commercial-free at 11:45) But, quick question. Would you be more productive at work if there weren’t any meetings at all?. Or, would you just blow more time on social media? (Not judging)? 89% of workers in a...
Interior Designmaids.com

Get Organized! Make Your Home Workspace More Productive

Is your productivity dropping while working from home? You probably need some desk organization ideas. Disorganization is the biggest productivity killer. It has been reported full-time office employees waste 76 hours per year looking for files in their office or on their computer. Now imagine all the home offices in use right now, especially the ones that were quickly thrown together out of necessity. When the shutdown occurred, many of us needed to keep working any way we could, likely giving little consideration to creating a well-organized space. Now, nearly 18 months later, office desk organization should be at the top of your to-do list.
MarketsInc.com

This All-Important Character Trait Is Why Warren Buffett Is So Successful

Warren Buffett has been a consistently successful investor for an astonishing seven decades. You might think the reason for his company's impressive returns is the thorough research he does before investing Or the fact that he consistently takes the long view, betting on companies that have long-term potential for high earnings. And you'd be right--those are both big reasons for Buffett's success.

Comments / 0

Community Policy