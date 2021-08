Tracking the Tropics: The remnants of Fred are moving across the Ohio Valley states. Heavy rain and tornadoes are expected from Virginia to Pennsylvania. We now have Hurricane Grace in the western Caribbean south of Cuba or west of Grand Cayman. It is moving toward the west and will move along the southern edge of a mid-level ridge of high pressure that is over the Gulf of Mexico. This track keeps Grace moving south of Cuba toward the Yucatan Peninsula in the next 24 hours. It will move over very warm deep water with high ocean heat content, but the wind shear is expected to be moderate, so this will keep it from getting too strong. Grace is forecast to be at least a Category 1 hurricane as it makes landfall on the Yucatan Peninsula Thursday. Some of the intensity models show that it could become a Category 2 hurricane. Then it will weaken briefly over land and enter the southern Gulf of Mexico on Friday. Once it is back over water, Grace is expected to strengthen back into a Category 1 Hurricane. Landfall is forecast to be over northern Mexico this weekend.