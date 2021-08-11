Cancel
Tunisia’s on a Knife-Edge Between Reform and Autocracy

By Simon Speakman Cordall
Foreign Policy
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTUNIS, Tunisia—On July 25, Tunisia’s president, Kais Saied, made an extraordinary move. After a day of protests throughout the country, some violent, he dismissed the prime minister, lifted politicians’ immunity from criminal prosecution, and suspended the parliament for a month. Now, halfway through that 30-day period, the country is still waiting for word on who the new prime minister might be or what the president’s plan is for extricating the country from its immediate political crises and its longer-term economic malaise.

