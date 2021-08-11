Summer internships: Constantine Pelesis – ‘I built up my network and got an understanding of how a whole company works together’
Taken from the August 2021 issue of Physics World. Members of the Institute of Physics can enjoy the full issue via the Physics World app. During his Master’s degree in medical physics, Constantine Pelesis did an internship at Adaptix, an Oxfordshire-based company developing medical-physics devices. He talks to Laura Hiscott about what he gained from this experience.physicsworld.com
Comments / 0