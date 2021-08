LSU home games are right around the corner and the question on everyone's mind is what Tiger Stadium will look like come the Sept. 11 opener against McNeese State. As of now, LSU is planning to be at 100% capacity for the 2021 season according to an LSU spokesman, but that is all subject to change based on what the state guidelines and protocols look like for outdoor events like football games. Guidelines and protocols are still being discussed at a university level but also at a state level so nothing has been firmly decided on at this time.