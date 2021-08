YOUNGSTOWN — The city of Youngstown is seeking applications for the position of coordinator of downtown events and citywide special projects. The full-time position is appointed by and reports directly to the mayor. The coordinator will work closely with the 1st Ward councilperson, downtown businesses, property owners and stakeholders, as well as with individuals, groups and/or organizations that are interested in using all or portions of the downtown central business district for activities or special events. The salary for the position is $44,081.23.