Aedas Designs Mixed-Use Development in Shenzhen

ArchDaily
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAedas has revealed its design for Shirble — The Prime, a new mixed-use development that would revitalize the Ba Gua Ling industrial zone, a central area of Shenzhen. The design features a retail podium from which one office tower and three residential ones of various heights rise, connected by a sky-park at 150 metres above the ground. The high-density development aims to respond to the city’s demand for housing while bringing multiple aspects of urban life into one building.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shenzhen#Biophilic Design#Infrastructure
