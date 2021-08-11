Library Board Meeting

(OLNEY) The Richland County Board had its regular monthly meeting for August last night in Olney. The Board : approved all county claims as presented : discussed the various projects eligible to use the federal money received by the county through the American Rescue Plan : due to the first floor offices at the Richland County Courthouse working with no air conditioning for the past few weeks, the Board agreed that starting today, this Thursday, that all first floor offices at the Courthouse will close at 1:30 each day until further notice : agreed to renew the county’s Health Insurance coverage : agreed to accept the State’s Jail Inspection Report : heard a positive report from the Richland County Development Corporation about new businesses coming to the county : and after a nearly two (2) hour executive session, approved a motion to pay $2,080 to each full-time county employee, pending approval of the American Rescue Plan funds – it was noted that a payment to part-time county employees is pending, along with a prioritized list of projects, including digitizing court documents, new software for the State’s Attorney’s Office, the installation of new ZOOM meeting equipment in the Jail Board Room, protection & security equipment, and a thorough cleaning of the Richland County Courthouse : the Richland County Board’s next regular monthly meeting will be Thursday, September 9th, 2021.