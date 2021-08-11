State-of-the-art maintenance facility opens in Burlington

Public works and recreation workers had grown accustomed to the decrepit conditions at the old Burlington DPW building. Birds, rats and squirrels were a frequent presence, according to Recreation Director Brendan Egan, and the building’s 50-year-old steel beams were rusting and curling from age. Mechanics had to work on equipment outside in the elements, because there was not enough storage in the old building, and plows had to be brought inside to thaw before they could be used in a storm.