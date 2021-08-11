Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Selma, AL

Terri Sewell: 56 years later, the Voting Rights Act is in peril

Montgomery Advertiser
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFifty-six years ago (Aug. 6), the most consequential civil rights law of our time, the Voting Rights Act of 1965, was signed into law by President Lyndon B. Johnson. For Black and minority Americans across this nation, the signing of the Voting Rights Act represented the culmination of a decades-long struggle to protect the right to vote from those who have always sought to take it away. It was hard fought by the Foot Soldiers who risked their lives on the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama earlier that year, and it meant the chance to finally exercise our most fundamental right as American citizens to have a say in the decisions that affect our lives.

www.montgomeryadvertiser.com

Comments / 2

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Selma, AL
Government
Local
Alabama Government
City
Selma, AL
Selma, AL
Society
State
Alabama State
Local
Alabama Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elena Kagan
Person
Terri Sewell
Person
Lyndon B. Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voting Rights#Civil Rights#Americans#The Supreme Court#H R 4
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Related
Congress & CourtsVox

Democrats have finally identified the greatest threat to voting rights — the Supreme Court

Two things are clear about House Democrats’ new plan to undo a conservative Supreme Court’s efforts to restrict the right to vote: One is that Democrats are starting to recognize the existential threat that a 6-3 conservative Court could present to American democracy. The other is that, unless a handful of key Senate Democrats stop propping up the filibuster, the Court will win this engagement.
Atlanta, INFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Democrats unveil measure to update Voting Rights Act

ATLANTA – House Democrats on Tuesday put forward a new proposal to update the landmark Voting Rights Act, seeking against long odds to revive the civil rights-era legislation that once served as a barrier against discriminatory voting laws. The bill, introduced by Rep. Terri Sewell of Alabama, seeks to restore...
PoliticsTennessee Tribune

Civil Rights Leaders Commemorate Anniversary of Voting Rights Act

WASHINGTON, DC — Recently, civil rights leaders including Rev. Al Sharpton and Martin Luther King III hosted a call to honor the 56th anniversary of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, amid news of a new federal voting rights bill potentially being proposed next week. Rev. Al Sharpton and Martin...
Alabama StateWHNT-TV

Alabama Rep. plans to reintroduce bill to restore Voting Rights Act

(WHNT) — Alabama Rep. Terri Sewell said she plans to reintroduce her bill to “restore” the Voting Rights Act. Sewell, who is Alabama’s lone Democratic representative in Congress, originally proposed the bill in 2019. At that time, it passed the U.S. House of Representatives but never passed the Senate. On...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

56 years after the Voting Rights Act of 1965, lawmakers struggle to find common ground

(CNN) — President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the Voting Rights Act of 1965 into law on August 6, 1965. The legislation served to protect and enforce the 14th and 15th Amendments of the Constitution. It was enacted in response to voter suppression in the 1960s by state governments, local governments and law enforcement, and prohibited states from denying a person the right to vote based on race or color and banned discriminatory literacy tests.
Congress & CourtsNews-Virginian

Surette: Congress needs to pass the Voting Rights Act

I write this on the first anniversary of U.S. Representative John Lewis’ death. Candlelight vigils will be held tonight across the country to honor his life and the work that began with the fight for voting rights in the 1960s. Ironically and tragically, his fight for enfranchisement is today under...
Congress & Courtsblogforarizona.net

DOJ Civil Rights Division Calls On Congress To Pass Voting Rights Legislation

Kristen Clarke, assistant attorney general for civil rights, testified before the House Judiciary Committee on Monday, and called on Congress to pass the voting rights bills:. US Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke testified in front of a House Judiciary subcommittee hearing about voting rights legislation on Monday, as the House prepares to move forward a major element of Democrats’ voting rights push.
Congress & CourtsSun-Journal

Jennifer Rubin: Why the plea to Congress on voting rights is so urgent

As Republicans change state laws to facilitate voter suppression and attempt to rig elections, the head of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division offered a timely reminder on Monday that gerrymandering is a form of voter suppression — a technique for diminishing the voting power of Black People, Hispanic people and Native Americans.
Presidential Electionarcamax.com

Democrats push for new Voting Rights Act before maps are drawn

WASHINGTON — Facing pressure from civil rights groups, House Democrats kicked an effort to pass a new Voting Rights Act into high gear this week, despite intense Republican opposition. Over the weekend and during a House Judiciary subcommittee hearing Monday, House Democrats stated their intention to vote on the measure...

Comments / 2

Community Policy