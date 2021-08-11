Cancel
New York City, NY

Which State Has Had the Most Governors Resign?

By NBC New York
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith Andrew Cuomo announcing his resignation as governor of New York on Tuesday, he became the ninth leader of the Empire State to leave office before their term was up. He is the second New York governor to step down in the last 20 years. Eliot Spitzer did so in 2008 following the scandal regarding him spending thousands of dollars on sex workers. The only other governor to be impeached due to misconduct was William Sulzer in 1913, who had stepped down as impeachment proceedings were launched against him after being accused of campaign finance fraud.

