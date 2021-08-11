Flash Flood Watch issued for Central Interior, Culebra, Eastern Interior by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-11 06:34:00 Expires: 2021-08-11 21:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Central Interior; Culebra; Eastern Interior; Mayaguez and Vicinity; North Central; Northeast; Northwest; Ponce and Vicinity; San Juan and Vicinity; Southeast; Southwest; Vieques; Western Interior FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. * Through this evening * Unsettled weather conditions will continue to persist as Tropical Storm Fred continues to move west and away of the region. Continue to expect 2 to 4 inches total with isolated higher amounts across portions of southern and eastern Puerto Rico. Elsewhere across Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands, the potential exists for rainfall totals between 1 and 2 with isolated higher amounts. * Therefore, the potential for urban and small stream flooding and flash flooding, which could lead to mudslides as well as rapid river continues through this evening.alerts.weather.gov
