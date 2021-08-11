Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Flash Flood Watch issued for Central Interior, Culebra, Eastern Interior by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 06:34:00 Expires: 2021-08-11 21:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Central Interior; Culebra; Eastern Interior; Mayaguez and Vicinity; North Central; Northeast; Northwest; Ponce and Vicinity; San Juan and Vicinity; Southeast; Southwest; Vieques; Western Interior FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. * Through this evening * Unsettled weather conditions will continue to persist as Tropical Storm Fred continues to move west and away of the region. Continue to expect 2 to 4 inches total with isolated higher amounts across portions of southern and eastern Puerto Rico. Elsewhere across Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands, the potential exists for rainfall totals between 1 and 2 with isolated higher amounts. * Therefore, the potential for urban and small stream flooding and flash flooding, which could lead to mudslides as well as rapid river continues through this evening.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extreme Weather#Central Interior#Eastern Interior#Mayaguez#The Flash Flood Watch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Essex County, NYweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Eastern Essex, Western Essex by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-19 03:39:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-19 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Eastern Essex; Western Essex FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of northern New York and Vermont, including the following areas, in northern New York, Eastern Essex and Western Essex. In Vermont, Eastern Addison, Eastern Rutland, Orange, Washington, Western Addison, Western Rutland and Windsor. * Through this evening. * Rain bands associated with the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred are lifting north into the region. These are expected to produce about 1 to 3 inches of precipitation with localized higher amounts possible. The heaviest rain is expected to take place this morning into the early afternoon. * Heavy rain will cause rapid rises of small creeks and streams, leading to flash flooding.
Pike County, KYweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Pike by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-19 14:34:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-19 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Pike The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southern Pike County in southeastern Kentucky * Until 630 PM EDT. * At 234 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to 1.5 inches of rain has fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1.5 to 2.5 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Pikeville, Marrowbone, Fishtrap Lake, Belcher, Phyllis, Garden Village, Rockhouse, Lookout, Biggs, Mouthcard, Shelbiana, Fedscreek, Toonerville, Virgie and Paw Paw. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1.5-2.5 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
Keith County, NEweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Keith by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-19 22:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-19 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Keith FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 915 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR CENTRAL KEITH COUNTY The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Estill County, KYweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Estill by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-19 15:14:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-21 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Estill The National Weather Service in Jackson has extended the * Flood Warning for Central Estill County in east central Kentucky * Until 900 PM EDT. * At 556 PM EDT, Runoff from heavy rain of 2 to 3 inches of that fell last night into today continues and will likely lead to few more hours of high water and flooding of low lying this evening. * Some locations that may experience flooding include Irvine, Ravenna, Pitts, Willow Tree, Fitchburg, Cow Creek, Cottage Furnace, Cobhill, Doe Creek, Patsey, North Irvine, South Irvine and West Irvine. No significant additional rainfall is expected.
Environmentweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Manua, Swains Island, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-19 01:38:00 SST Expires: 2021-08-19 04:45:00 SST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A flash flood warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring within the warned area. The heavy rains may cause rock and mudslides in steep terrain areas. Stay away from streams, rivers, drainage ditches, and culverts, even if they are currently dry. Do not cross fast flowing water in your vehicle, or on foot. Find an alternate route. Turn around, don`t drown. Target Area: Manua; Swains Island; Tutuila and Aunuu The National Weather Service in Pago Pago has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Tutuila Aunuu * Until TIME 430 AM SST * At 130 AM, Satellite indicated heavy rainfall over Tutuila and Aunu`u. Flash flooding is imminent or already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Satellite indicated. IMPACT...Flooding in drainages, streams, roads, properties and other low-lying areas. Road closures possible in some areas. Landslides are possible in steep terrain. LAPATAIGA MO LOLOGA MA TAFEGA OFISA O LE TAU PAGO PAGO AS 135 VAVEAO ASO TOFI AUKUSO 19 2021 UA TUUINA ATU E LE OFISA O LE TAU I TAFUNA SE * LAPATAIGA MO LOLOGA MA TAFEGA MO Tutuila Aunuu * SE`IA OO I LE 430 i le taeao nei * I le 130 i le taeao nei, sa va`aia i satelite timuga tetele o loo i luga, pe o lata fo`i i Tutuila ma Aunu`u. O nei timuga ua fa`atupula`ia ai lologa ma tafega i le taimi nei po o se taimi lata mai. LAMATAIGA...O timuga mamafa e faatupula`ia ai lologa ma timuga. PUNAVAI O FAAMATALAGA...O nei timuga o loo vaaia i luga o satelite. AAFIAGA...E faatupula`ia lologa ma tafega i alavai, auvai, aualatele ma nofoaga maualalo. E ono tapunia auala e faafaigata ona faafoe ai lau taavale. E mafai fo`i ona solo eleele mai i mauga ma nofoanga mapu`epu`e. FLASH FLOOD...SATELLITE INDICATED
Richland Parish, LAweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Richland by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-19 17:29:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-19 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Richland The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Central Richland Parish in northeastern Louisiana * Until 830 PM CDT. * At 529 PM CDT, trained weather spotters reported flash flooding of local roads in Rayville from earlier thunderstorms producing heavy rain. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen in the area. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Trained spotters reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Rayville. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Choctaw County, OKweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Choctaw, Pushmataha by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-19 11:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-19 13:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Choctaw; Pushmataha The National Weather Service in Tulsa has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Choctaw County in southeastern Oklahoma Southern Pushmataha County in southeastern Oklahoma * Until 130 PM CDT. * At 1123 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated another round of thunderstorms producing heavy rain expected to spread across the warned area into early afternoon. Between 3 and 6 inches of rain have already fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. While flooding from the earlier rains has likely begun to subside, this additional rainfall should lead to flash flooding once again. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Hugo... Antlers Boswell... Fort Towson Sawyer... Rattan Soper... Messer Hugo Lake State Park... Oleta Kent... Goodland Kellond... Cloudy Raymond Gary State Park... Grant Apple... Dela Speer... Fallon FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Fayette County, ALweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Fayette by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-19 12:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-19 13:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Fayette The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a * Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southeastern Fayette County in west central Alabama * Until 200 PM CDT. * At 1159 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Berry and Boley Springs.
Bennington County, VTweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Bennington, Eastern Windham, Western Windham by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-19 08:08:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-19 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Bennington; Eastern Windham; Western Windham FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of New York and southern Vermont, including the following areas, in New York, Hamilton, Northern Herkimer, Northern Saratoga, Northern Warren, Northern Washington, Southeast Warren and Southern Washington. In southern Vermont, Bennington, Eastern Windham and Western Windham. * Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * Moderate to heavy rainfall from Post Tropical Cyclone Fred will continue to move across the region through this afternoon. Some areas may see an additional 1 inch of rain with locally higher amounts. * Heavy rain will result in standing water in low lying areas and scattered flash flooding. Rivers and streams may quickly rise this morning into the afternoon.
Bennington County, VTweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Bennington, Eastern Windham, Western Windham by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-19 08:08:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-19 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Bennington; Eastern Windham; Western Windham FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of New York and southern Vermont, including the following areas, in New York, Hamilton, Northern Herkimer, Northern Saratoga, Northern Warren, Northern Washington, Southeast Warren and Southern Washington. In southern Vermont, Bennington, Eastern Windham and Western Windham. * Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * Moderate to heavy rainfall from Post Tropical Cyclone Fred will continue to move across the region through this afternoon. Some areas may see an additional 1 inch of rain with locally higher amounts. * Heavy rain will result in standing water in low lying areas and scattered flash flooding. Rivers and streams may quickly rise this morning into the afternoon.
Lamar County, ALweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Lamar by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-19 16:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-19 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Lamar The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southern Lamar County in west central Alabama * Until 630 PM CDT. * At 327 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Millport, Kennedy, Star and Melborne. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Custer County, NEweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Custer, Keith, Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-19 20:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-20 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Custer; Keith; Lincoln The National Weather Service in North Platte has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Poor Drainage Areas for Southwestern Custer County in central Nebraska Eastern Keith County in southwestern Nebraska Central Lincoln County in southwestern Nebraska * Until 145 AM CDT /1245 AM MDT/. * At 951 PM CDT /851 PM MDT/, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Overflowing poor drainage areas will cause minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen and up to an inch of additional rainfall is possible. * Some locations that will experience flooding include North Platte, Sutherland, Hershey, Brady, Maxwell, Lake Maloney State Recreation Area, North Platte Airport, Sutherland Reservoir State Recreation Area, Keith, Birdwood, Cottonwood Canyon State Wildlife Management Area, Jeffrey Canyon State Wildlife Management Area, O`Fallons and Coker.
Androscoggin County, MEweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Androscoggin, Central Interior Cumberland by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-19 16:06:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-20 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Androscoggin; Central Interior Cumberland; Interior Cumberland Highlands; Interior York; Southern Oxford .Low pressure associated with the remnants of former Tropical Storm Fred will track through northern New England tonight. Tropical downpours are expected through this evening, mainly across portions of western Maine. Rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected with higher amounts possible in areas of persistent downpours. FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT FRIDAY The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of southwest and western Maine, including the following areas, in Maine, Central Interior Cumberland. In southwest Maine, Androscoggin and Interior York. In western Maine, Interior Cumberland Highlands and Southern Oxford. * Until 2 AM EDT Friday. * Persistent heavy rainfall may lead to flash flooding, especially in mountainous or hilly terrain. Rain will end later this evening.
Estill County, KYweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Estill by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-19 15:14:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-21 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Estill The National Weather Service in Jackson has extended the * Flood Warning for Central Estill County in east central Kentucky * Until 900 PM EDT. * At 556 PM EDT, Runoff from heavy rain of 2 to 3 inches of that fell last night into today continues and will likely lead to few more hours of high water and flooding of low lying this evening. * Some locations that may experience flooding include Irvine, Ravenna, Pitts, Willow Tree, Fitchburg, Cow Creek, Cottage Furnace, Cobhill, Doe Creek, Patsey, North Irvine, South Irvine and West Irvine. No significant additional rainfall is expected.
Fayette County, ALweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Fayette by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-19 13:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-19 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Fayette The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a * Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southeastern Fayette County in west central Alabama * Until 200 PM CDT. * At 1159 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Berry and Boley Springs.
Fayette County, ALweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Fayette by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-19 13:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-19 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Fayette The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a * Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southeastern Fayette County in west central Alabama * Until 200 PM CDT. * At 1159 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Berry and Boley Springs.
Yuma County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Yuma by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-19 19:58:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-19 20:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM MDT for northeastern Colorado...and southwestern Nebraska. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Yuma A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN YUMA COUNTY At 758 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Pleasant Valley to 17 miles south of Holyoke to 5 miles northwest of Wray, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. These severe thunderstorms will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Yuma County, including the following locations... Alvin and Wauneta. This includes Highway 385 between mile markers 249 and 270. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM MDT for northeastern Colorado...and southwestern Nebraska. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
Fayette County, ALweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Fayette by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-19 09:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-19 12:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Fayette The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a * Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southeastern Fayette County in west central Alabama * Until 200 PM CDT. * At 1159 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Berry and Boley Springs.
Stonewall County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Stonewall by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-19 20:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-19 23:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Stonewall FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHWESTERN STONEWALL COUNTY At 932 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of Southwestern Stonewall County south of Peacock and southwest of Aspermont Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Yuma County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Yuma by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-19 19:58:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-19 20:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Yuma A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN YUMA COUNTY At 814 PM MDT, a severe squall line capable of producing both tornadoes and extensive straight line wind damage was located 14 miles south of Lamar, or 20 miles southeast of Holyoke, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Yuma County. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy