Flash Flood Watch issued for Central Interior, Culebra, Eastern Interior by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-19 11:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-19 13:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Choctaw; Pushmataha The National Weather Service in Tulsa has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Choctaw County in southeastern Oklahoma Southern Pushmataha County in southeastern Oklahoma * Until 130 PM CDT. * At 1123 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated another round of thunderstorms producing heavy rain expected to spread across the warned area into early afternoon. Between 3 and 6 inches of rain have already fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. While flooding from the earlier rains has likely begun to subside, this additional rainfall should lead to flash flooding once again. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Hugo... Antlers Boswell... Fort Towson Sawyer... Rattan Soper... Messer Hugo Lake State Park... Oleta Kent... Goodland Kellond... Cloudy Raymond Gary State Park... Grant Apple... Dela Speer... Fallon FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED