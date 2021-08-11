Cancel
Butte County, SD

Extreme Fire Danger issued for Butte, Harding by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 03:33:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-11 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Butte; Harding VERY HIGH TO EXTREME GRASSLAND FIRE DANGER ACROSS MUCH OF WESTERN SOUTH DAKOTA THIS AFTERNOON .DISCUSSION...Today will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the upper 80s to mid 90s. West to northwest winds will increase to 15 to 30 mph across much of northwest South Dakota by the early afternoon, with higher gusts expected. Elsewhere to the south, wind speeds of 10 to 20 mph can be expected in most areas. Relative humidities will drop to 15 to 25 percent this afternoon, lowest values across far southwest South Dakota. EXTREME FIRE DANGER The grassland fire danger index will reach the extreme category this afternoon. Extreme weather conditions and very low moisture content of grasses, and other dry organic material on the ground, indicate that critical burning conditions exist. All fires have the potential to become large and spread quickly becoming erratic with extreme behavioral characteristics. No outdoor burning should take place. The outlook for Thursday afternoon, The grassland fire danger index will reach the high category.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Butte County, SD
County
Harding County, SD
State
South Dakota State
